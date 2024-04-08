The 10 players with the most assists in Super League 2024: including Huddersfield trio

Love Rugby League takes a look at the top 10 assist kings in Super League so far this season, which will be updated throughout 2024.

Throughout the course of the season, Love Rugby League will be running more stats-led pieces to help give you more of an insight into the game, and the top performers in Super League.

The list below will be the top 10 as the season goes on, but because we are still early into the season, we’ve included 12 players with the numbers being tied between several players in the competition. Of course, as more games are played, the numbers will no doubt separate and it will go into a top 10 format.

Without further ado, here are the assist kings in Super League 2024 (so far) – and surprise, surprise – they are all backs..

6. Gareth O’Brien (Leigh – 5)

The 32-year-old has been a key member of Adrian Lam’s spine since arriving at the Leopards ahead of last season, where he became the club’s first-choice full-back.

= Jake Wardle (Wigan – 5)

You can see why Wigan acted quickly to tie Wardle down on a long-term contract until the end of the 2029 season. One of the leading centres in Super League who scores his fair share of tries and assists.

= Esan Marsters (Huddersfield – 5)

The Cook Islands international was in and out of Ian Watson’s side last season due to inconsistent form – but he has started 2024 in a terrific manner. He is currently in the top 10 for metres made and has provided five assists so far.

= Jake Connor (Huddersfield – 5)

Marsters’ Huddersfield team-mate Connor has five assists in as many Super League games so far in 2024. The 29-year-old has been a key player for the Giants since re-joining the club in 2023.

5. Niall Evalds (Hull KR – 6)

Niall Evalds in action for Hull KR

The 30-year-old has made an impressive start to his Hull KR career, scoring three tries and providing six assists in six Super League appearances. Evalds started the season on the wing but has more recently been flourishing in his more natural position of full-back.

= Matt Moylan (Leigh – 6)

The former Australia international was arguably the headline signing in Super League over the off-season, joining Challenge Cup holders Leigh on a two-year contract. Moylan has played six games in Super League thus far, scoring a try, producing six assists and kicking 16 goals.

= Jonny Lomax (St Helens – 6)

At 33, Lomax is one of the Super League greats having made more than 350 appearances for hometown club St Helens since his debut in 2009. He has been an ever-present for Saints so far in 2024, scoring a try and providing six assists.

4. Mikey Lewis (Hull KR – 7)

Lewis is just a joy to watch, isn’t he? An old school scrum who just loves the ball being in his hands. He is at the heart of most things that Hull KR do in attack, and you can see why he was given his England debut in last year’s test series win over Tonga.

= Matt Dufty (Warrington – 7)

The Australian speedster is one of the in-form players in Super League right now, with coach Sam Burgess really bringing the best out of him. Dufty is currently the competition’s top metre maker, and has seven tries and seven assists in as many appearances in 2024.

3. Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield – 8)

Tui Lolohea in action for Huddersfield Giants

The Tonga international has been one of the key players behind Huddersfield’s early success this season, with the Giants having won four from their opening seven games. Lolohea has produced eight assists in six games so far, and is excelling in the half-back role.

1. Marc Sneyd (Salford – 9)

Sneyd isn’t leading for Steve Prescott Man of Steel points, and it isn’t difficult to see why. He is a crucial player for Paul Rowley’s side with his on-field kicking game terrorising the opposition at times.

The England international is leading the way in a number of categories so far this season – goals, assists, attacking kicks and kicks in general play. He’s been an ever-present for Salford so far.

= Brodie Croft (Leeds – 9)

Croft has been one of Leeds‘ better performers since arriving from Salford in the off-season. The former Man of Steel has provided nine assists in seven Super League games for the Rhinos, and is currently joint top of the assist charts alongside his former Salford half-back partner Sneyd.

