Round 17 of Super League is done and dusted – and the crowd figures across the board offered a pretty contrasting view of things at the six clubs who were at home.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the two major derbies on Friday and Saturday headlined this week’s crowd figures – but for the other four teams who were at home, there were disappointing returns.

In fact, all four of those posted Super League crowd figures for their games below their seasonal average. Here’s a look at the six crowd figures for this week – and their seasonal average before this week.

Note: all seasonal average crowds were before this weekend’s games.

Warrington v Leeds: 8,471 (Warrington average: 9,781)

Warrington’s crowd struggles of 2024 continued on Thursday night and in fact, their crowd against Leeds was their lowest Super League gate of the season so far.

Just 8,471 watched the Wire defeat Leeds – way down on their seasonal average before this game of 9,781. It means their average gate for the year has taken another dip.

Wigan v St Helens: 20,152 (Wigan average: 14,640)

Unsurprisingly, it was a bumper gate at the Brick Community Stadium for Friday night’s derby between Wigan and St Helens: with the Warriors attracting one of the biggest crowds of 2024 so far.

Over 20,000 people watched Matt Peet’s side extend their lead at the Super League summit, pushing their average for the season up in the process.

READ NEXT: The homegrown stat which underlines why Wigan Warriors & St Helens are Super League’s flag bearers

Hull FC v Hull KR: 15,392 (Hull FC average: 12,101)

It was a similar story over in Hull – where the Black and Whites attracted a crowd several thousand up on their seasonal average on Saturday afternoon.

Nearly 15,500 watched Hull KR travel across the city and emerge victorious, keeping Hull’s gate for the season above 12,000 on average.

READ NEXT: Mikey Lewis’ savage Hull FC jibe after derby win for Hull KR

Leigh v Huddersfield: 7,160 (Leigh average: 8,512)

The Leopards kept their play-off hopes alive with victory over Huddersfield – but their average crowd took a tumble.

7,160 fans were at the Leigh Sports Village for the game, well over 1,000 down on their average so far in 2024, which has been a healthy 8,512.

London v Castleford: 2,050 (London average: 3,608)

The Broncos relocated their latest home game to Ebbsfleet for the clash against Castleford Tigers: and while over 2,000 fans were in attendance, it was still way down on their seasonal average.

Catalans v Salford: 7,750 (Catalans average: 9,220)

Catalans have attracted a healthy gate in excess of 9,000 so far this year – but that number took a dip this weekend with under 8,000 watching the Dragons beat Salford in Perpignan.

READ NEXT: The superb 17 Spain could name if they chose from every eligible player, including three sets of brothers