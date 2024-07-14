Mikey Lewis’ savage Hull FC jibe after derby win for Hull KR

Hull KR half-back Mikey Lewis has never been one to hide his feelings: particularly when it comes to derby wins over Hull FC.

And Lewis was at it again on Saturday evening, taking to social media to inflict further misery on Black and Whites supporters after another derby defeat.

Rovers were worthy winners at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon, racing into an early 18-0 lead that the Robins never really looked like surrendering, despite an improved second half display from Hull FC. Rovers won 24-10.

It means that the Robins’ impressive recent run of results over their bitter rivals continued and Lewis, never one to miss an opportunity, took to Instagram on Saturday after the win.

Lewis posted: “Another 2 points at Hull city ground 😀🤟🏻” – an obvious jibe at the fact that the Black and Whites ground-share with EFL side Hull City at the MKM Stadium.

He certainly got some reaction too, judging by some of the comments – but we wouldn’t share them on here, you’d have to look for yourself!

Lewis admitted last month that he doesn’t deliberately go out of his way to wind people up, saying ‘it just happens’.

He said: “I don’t think before the game about how I can wind someone up. It just happens. Every team has a few. Stuff happens in a game and it’s just part and parcel of rugby league. It’s enjoyable – when you’re on the right side of it!”

And it certainly seems as though Lewis enjoyed himself again: both during his try-scoring performance in the derby win and afterwards on social media, too.

