The horrific list Hull FC side joined following latest derby day defeat to Hull KR

The current crop of Hull FC players have become just the second Black & Whites squad to lose three Super League derbies against Hull KR in one season following Saturday afternoon’s 24-10 defeat, and just the eighth to ever do so in a calendar year.

Having already suffered heavy defeats both home and away against the Robins this term, FC found themselves 18-0 down after just 18 minutes at the MKM Stadium following tries from Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue, Mikey Lewis & Matty Storton.

That’s how it remained until the 56th minute, when video referee Liam Moore overturned Chris Kendall’s on-field decision to award Lewis Martin’s try, scoring the hosts’ first points of the afternoon.

By then, both sides had seen players spend time off the field following sin-binnings.

It was a lively affair throughout, with plenty of incidents for referee Chris Kendall to deal with at the MKM Stadium

KR captain Elliot Minchella & acting FC skipper Brad Fash were sent for 10 late on in the first half having sparked a number of fracases with comings together, with Robins winger Joe Burgess receiving a yellow shortly after that pair returned to the field having delayed the play of the ball when opposite number Tom Briscoe was looking for a quick tap restart.

And after Liam Sutcliffe converted Martin’s try, the Airlie Birds went over again less than two minutes later, with young full-back Logan Moy the scorer. Sutcliffe’s missed conversion left the deficit at eight as the midway point of the second half was reached.

FC then saw Denive Balmforth shown a yellow for a late hit on KR playmaker Lewis, with the visitors thinking they’d wrapped things up moments later when Tom Opacic crossed the whitewash.

Kendall had sent it upstairs as a try, but replays showed that Minchella’s ball-carrying arm had touched the floor during a tackle before he offloaded the ball, and the four-pointer was ruled out, so 18-10 it remained with nine minutes left to play.

But with less than two minutes remaining, Robins skipper Minchella popped up with a try – from a Ryan Hall grubber kick – to put the icing on the cake of a third derby win in the space of less than five months.

And having been beaten by their foes from the east of the city once again, FC’s side wrote their name into the history books for the wrong reasons.

The horrific list Hull FC side joined following latest derby day defeat to Hull KR

Since KR first held Super League status in 2007, the cross-city rivals have now met 49 times in league & play-off games alone.

And only twice – before Saturday’s Round 17 clash – had either club beaten the other on three occasions in a single season during that time, once apiece.

KR did so in their second campaign as a top flight outfit, in 2008, with victories in March, May & September that year. The May success came at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff during Magic Weekend. ’08 however did see an FC win in a derby, that coming on home soil in July.

Makali Aizue (centre) celebrates a try for Hull KR in their derby win against Hull FC in September 2008

Eight years later, in 2016, the Robins were on their way to relegation while FC lifted the Challenge Cup and achieved a 3rd-place finish in Super League.

Lee Radford’s Airlie Birds made their dominance count in all three meetings that year, beating KR in March, May & July. Their May victory came at Magic Weekend in Newcastle.

And until Saturday, those two occasions were the only time that either had beaten the other in three Super League fixtures in a single season.

But the score on that front now tips to 2-1 in KR’s favour having beaten their rivals in February (Round 1), March (‘Rivals Round’: Round 6) & now July (Round 17). The first, and last, of those came across the city in West Hull at FC’s MKM Stadium.

Hull FC’s 3 wins against Hull KR in a single Super League season

2016

March 25: Hull KR 20-22 Hull FC – Craven Park (Round 7)

May 22: Hull FC 28-16 Hull KR – St James’ Park, Newcastle (Magic Weekend – Round 15)

July 14: Hull FC 36-12 Hull KR – MKM Stadium (Round 22)

Hull KR’s 3 wins against Hull FC in a single Super League season

2008

March 21: Hull KR 11-10 Hull FC – Craven Park (Round 7)

May 4: Hull FC 17-22 Hull KR – Millennium Stadium, Cardiff (Magic Weekend – Round 13)

September 7: Hull KR 36-8 Hull FC – Craven Park (Round 27)

2024

February 15: Hull FC 0-22 Hull KR – MKM Stadium (Round 1)

March 29: Hull KR 34-10 Hull FC – Craven Park (‘Rivals Round’: Round 6)

Mikey Lewis celebrates in front of the Hull KR supporters during their Round 17 victory at Hull FC

July 13: Hull FC 10-24 Hull KR – MKM Stadium (Round 17)

Hull KR’s little piece of history as bragging rights remain in East Hull

In the wider picture, Saturday was the 246th meeting of the cross-city rivals across all competitions. Their head to head clashes date back to September 16, 1899. KR won 8-2 that day!

Neither did a ‘treble’ over the other in a single calendar year until 1914, when the Black & Whites beat their rivals from the east of the city in three matches.

FC have gone on to achieve that same feat on nine occasions, with the treble that KR completed on Saturday being the eighth time they’ve beaten the Airlie Birds three times in a calendar year.

But what about winning FOUR derby games in the same calendar year we hear you ask? Well, that’s only happened once, and it’s those from East Hull with the honour.

The Robins actually lost their first game 13-12 against Hull in March 1967, but by the time the year had ended, they’d won the next four meetings, creating history in the rivalry that’s yet to be repeated again.

And in doing so, they won a piece of silverware…

Hull KR’s 4 wins against Hull in 1967

April 1: Hull KR 26-8 Hull – Craven Park (1966/67 Northern Rugby League season – Match Weekend 38)

September 18: Hull KR 12-8 Hull – Craven Park (BBC Floodlit Trophy 1967/68 – Preliminary Round)

October 14: Hull 7-8 Hull KR – Headingley (Yorkshire Cup 1967/68 – Final)

December 25: Hull FC 9-15 Hull KR – The Boulevard (1967/68 Northern Rugby League season – Christmas Day fixtures)

