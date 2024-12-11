Former Hull KR centre Tom Opacic appears to be a step closer to a return to the NRL in 2025 after being spotted training with the Dolphins.

Opacic left Rovers at the end of last season despite having a year remaining on his contract with the Super League club. He returned to Australia following the conclusion of the 2024 campaign.

However, the centre insisted he was not retiring and was determined to continue his playing career. Reports in Australia from September suggested that he could be a possible option for Brisbane Broncos’ squad – but a move to the Queensland Cup had also not been ruled out.

But Opacic now looks as though he could be set to link up with the club with whom he played his junior rugby after appearing in training sessions with the Dolphins.

Opacic started his career in Redcliffe and hails from the area and at the age of just 30, clearly still has plenty to offer a club.

The Dolphins themselves confirmed Opacic was training with the club on Wednesday by posting a picture of the centre on their Instagram account.

At this stage, it remains unclear what his contractual situation is with the club. He was not included on their list of train and trial players for 2025 pre-season, which included the likes of Peter Hola.

The Dolphins only have one spot remaining in their top 30 for 2025 meaning that Opacic will face stiff competition for a contract given how a whole host of other players including Hola are on deals where they are effectively playing for a contract.

But he is at least putting himself in the shop window for an opportunity after his Super League exit. Opacic spent two seasons with the Robins after joining from Parramatta at the end of the 2022 campaign.

He featured for the club in their heartbreaking Challenge Cup final defeat to Wigan Warriors.

