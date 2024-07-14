Over the next few months, we’re looking at the dream side each nation could select if they were able to choose from every eligible player. Inspired by Sunday’s EURO 2024 final, we thought it only right to profile Spain next!

In these feature pieces, we are selecting a starting 13 – and, on occasion, a bench – to represent a particular country. This can include players born there, those with heritage to the nation or even those eligible via residency rules.

It doesn’t matter where players ply their trade on the domestic front, be it in Super League, the NRL or even elsewhere. These line-ups are made in collaboration with He Can Play For on X (formerly Twitter). Make sure to check their page out!

So, without further ado, here’s Spain‘s dream 17…

P.s. We’ve left out (Leandre) Torres, (Maxime) Garcia & (Lucas) Cuellar!

1. Romain Franco (Wakefield Trinity)

Romain Franco in action for Wakefield Trinity in 2024

One of three players in this 17 currently plying their trade in the British game, and one of two in the starting 13, France-born Franco has already made two full international appearances for Spain. He featured, via his heritage, against both Ireland & Italy in autumn 2019, scoring a try on debut against the Wolfhounds.

Since, he has made a sole appearance for France’s B team. At club level, Franco came through the ranks with Catalans, and made seven senior appearances for the Dragons in total before being allowed to join Wakefield on trial midway through last season. That trial was successful, and the 26-year-old now forms part of Daryl Powell’s squad at Belle Vue.

2. Kylian Tailliez (Saint-Gaudens)

Youngster Tailliez, who has also spent time with French Elite Two Championship outfit RC Baho XIII, featured in the youth ranks for Pia Donkeys before being snapped up by top flight club Saint-Gaudens Bears ahead of the 2023/24 season.

On the international front, the versatile back has already represented Spain at youth level.

3. Jumah Sambou (Oldham)

We’re delighted to announce the arrival of Saints starlet Jumah Sambou on a two-year deal. Full story below.

📸 SWPix — Oldham RLFC (@Roughyeds) October 24, 2023

22-year-old Sambou is the second player in this side from the British game, and he cut his teeth coming through the academy ranks at St Helens. The youngster made one senior appearance during his time donning the Red V, scoring a try to mark the occasion away against Castleford Tigers in April 2022.

Also featuring on dual-registration for Swinton Lions, he was then brought in on a two-year deal by ambitious League 1 outfit Oldham ahead of this season, but has yet to feature for Sean Long’s side. Born in Warrington, Sambou’s eligibility for Spain comes through his heritage, and the same applies for young brother Dayon, who remains in Saints’ youth ranks.

4. Sylvain Masuaute (Carcassonne)

Like Perpignan, the city of Carcassonne’s close location to the French/Spanish border means they attract plenty of players with family links to Spain. Masuaute, who lives in the commune of Toulouges, is one of those and was recruited from Pia ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Incredibly versatile, the back – now 29 – has played rugby league since he was six. He spent two seasons away from Pia with Saint-Gaudens between 2019 and 2021 before returning and enjoying a further two campaigns with the Donkeys prior to joining Carcassonne.

5. Alexis Escamilla (Carcassonne)

Carcassonne, known as ‘The Canaries’ did a league and cup double in 2023/24 – winning the French Elite Championship Grand Final against Albi having already beaten FC Lézignan in the showpiece of the Coupe de France Lord Derby.

29-year-old Escamilla, who has spent over a decade at the club, captained them during that historic campaign, scoring plenty of tries along the way out on the wing. He is eligible for Spain via heritage.

6. Luc Franco (Villeneuve)

The younger brother of Wakefield ace Romain, 25-year-old Luc has played for a wealth of clubs in the French Elite including Limoux Grizzlies & Albi, but is now with Villeneuve Leopards. He joined the Leopards following a stint in Australia playing in the Hunter Valley Rugby League for the Aberdeen Tigers.

Like his brother, Luc – who hails from Perpignan – has also featured at international level for Spain, and actually has more caps than his elder sibling with five. The Villeneuve star made his Spain debut in October 2018 against Russia, scoring a try to mark the occasion. He now has a total of three international tries on his CV.

7. Clement Herrero (Carcassonne)

Clement Herrero in action for Carcassonne in 2023 – Photo Credit: La Dépêche / Nathalie Amen-Vals

Herrero, who is currently in his second stint with Carcassonne, partners Franco in our halves. Returning in 2020, the 28-year-old’s two stints with the Canaries were separated with some time in the ranks of fellow French Elite Championship outfit Palau Bears.

He has three appearances for France on his CV, all made last year, but does qualify for Spain via his heritage. In those three appearances for France, which came against Serbia & Kenya (2), Herrero scored four tries and 23 goals.

8. JJ Collins (Unattached)

Logan City-born Collins (né Felise) – eligible for Spain via his heritage – is the first man in this team to have played in the NRL, with 19 appearances among Australia’s elite on his CV, coming between Wests Tigers, Newcastle Knights, Canberra Raiders & the Dolphins. He also has vast experience at second-grade level Down Under

Three of those 19 first-grade appearances for the 28-year-old came last year for the Dolphins, who he departed at the end of the campaign. We weren’t able to work out where he’s plying his trade now, but if you know, please get in touch!

9. Adrian Trevilyan (Canberra Raiders)

Adrian Trevilyan in action for Canberra Raiders in 2023

Trevilyan, 23, also has limited NRL experience having made three first-grade appearances Down Under for Canberra between 2022 & 2023, all off the interchange bench.

A Townsville native, the hooker has also made over 40 appearances for the Raiders’ New South Wales Cup team, including 14 this year. Trevilyan – who has Spanish heritage – has five tries to his name at second-grade level to date.

10. Tim Johannssen (Wests Magpies)

Johannssen, who qualifies to represent Spain through his family, has donned the shirts of three different clubs Down Under in the last three seasons. The prop iurrently with the Western Suburbs Magpies in the New South Wales Cup, who are the feeder side of NRL outfit Wests Tigers.

He’d previously featured in the NSW Cup for Newcastle Knights’ second-string in 2022, making six appearances that season, before linking up with Canterbury Bulldogs last term and dropping back down into their Jersey Flegg Cup winning side (under-20s).

11. Emir Walid Bouregba (Carcassonne)

Emir Walid Bouregba in action for Carcassonne in 2024 – Photo Credit: La Dépêche / Nathalie Amen-Vals

Walid Bouregba, another who qualifies for Spain through his family heritage, has been with Carcassonne since the 2019/20 campaign, and played a pivotal role in last season’s league & cup double. The 30-year-old has already played two games on the international front for Spain, featuring against Ireland & Italy back in autumn 2019.

Cutting his teeth in rugby union with hometown club Castres Olympique, the veteran forward’s career in league began with Toulouse Olympique. Prior to joining Carcassonne, he also donned the shirts of both Villeneuve and FC Lézignan.

12. Dorian Brioux (Saint-Gaudens)

26-year-old Brioux – able to slot in at centre or in the second row – began life in the French Elite with Villeneuve, spending six seasons in the senior setup with the Leopards.

After an up and down last season in Villeneuve, he departed at the end of the 2022/23 campaign to link up with Saint-Gaudens, with the Bears finishing eighth last term in his first year with the club.

13. Josh Bevan (North Sydney Bears)

Bevan rounds off this team at loose just a month after his 22nd birthday having made 23 appearances in the New South Wales Cup to date, including 10 so far this season for the North Sydney Bears, the feeder club of NRL outfit Melbourne Storm.

The youngster only joined the Bears ahead of this season having featured 13 times last year in the same competition Down Under for Sydney Roosters’ second-string, scoring one try against Canberra’s equivalent side. With family ties to Spain, Bevan had spent a number of years featuring for the Roosters at various youth levels.

Bench

Eloi Pelissier (Toulouse Olympique), Noah Johanssen (Ryde), Valentin Yesa (Limoux), Bastien Escamilla (Carcassonne)