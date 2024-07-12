Wigan Warriors will be without reigning Super League Man of Steel for the next two months.

French has torn his hamstring during training this week, and the Warriors‘ worst fears of an extended lay-off for one of their most important players was confirmed by head coach Matt Peet on Sky Sports pre-match ahead of Friday night’s derby with St Helens.

It means they will line up against their biggest rivals without both Jai Field and Bevan French – one of only a handful of occasions in the last 18 months they have gone into battle without two of their biggest names.

Matt Peet admitted pre-match that they would be unable to replace the pair, but stressed it presented an opportunity for other players to impress.

“Probably not,” he said, when asked if they could be replaced.

“The fact is they’re unique talents but we’ve more unique players coming in who’ll bring their own skillset. The opportunity is a fantastic one for us.”

The loss of French is a major blow. He has impressed since returning to fullback in Field’s absence, starring in last weekend’s victory over local rivals Leigh Leopards.

Field himself is out with a hamstring injury, having suffered the problem during the Challenge Cup final last month but playing on through the pain barrier to help the Warriors win at Wembley against Warrington Wolves.

His return is looming on the horizon but they will be forced to contend without both of their star talents for at least this week and potentially beyond – with French now set to miss the next eight weeks. He will aim to return for the latter stages of the Super League season and the run into the play-offs and the Grand Final.

