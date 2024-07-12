A sublime combined 13 of Wigan Warriors and St Helens stars

Ahead of Friday night’s derby clash between the pair at The Brick Community Stadium, we pick out a combined Dream 13 made up of Wigan Warriors and St Helens stars.

Only players currently available for selection have been considered and chosen, meaning that the likes of Wigan‘s Jai Field (injured) and Saints‘ Moses Mbye (suspended) were never in contention.

So, without further ado, our combined 13…

1. Jack Welsby (St Helens)

Jack Welsby (centre) celebrates a try for St Helens in 2024

We kick things off with Welsby, who had little competition with Wigan’s Field out injured, but is still thoroughly deserving of his spot at #1. The Saints full-back is a truly remarkable talent, and it’s hard to believe he’s still only 23.

A Super League without him isn’t something we want to be a part of! 11 Super League tries so far this season and 14 assists, he’s electric going forward and plays a big part in why the Red V’s defence is normally strong, too.

2. Abbas Miski (Wigan Warriors)

Abbas Miski celebrates Wigan Warriors’ Challenge Cup final triumph at Wembley last month

Our first inclusion from the Warriors camp is Miski, who hasn’t got as many plaudits this season as last. There is some context to be put around that, you feel, with more going down Wigan’s opposite flank and changes to the centre feeding the Lebanon international throughout the campaign. In our opinion though, he remains one of the best wingers you’ll see in Super League.

Consistently posing a threat, the last thing any defender wants to see is him running at them at full pelt. When the Lebanon international goes for the line, it’s a rarity he’s stopped, and nine Super League tries so far this year isn’t exactly a bad return.

3. Mark Percival (St Helens)

Mark Percival in action for St Helens in 2024

30-year-old Percival has been there, done it all, and got the t-shirts to prove it. He continues to deliver big performances on a regular basis for Saints, and when he has missed games this season, it’s shown.

As well as all the silverware and accolades the centre has scooped, he’s twice scored a brace of tries against Wigan, and is the man we want in at #4. He’d be taking conversions for us, as well.

4. Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors)

Jake Wardle applauds the Wigan Warriors supporters following a game in 2024

This pick was a no-brainer. Wardle, in our opinion, is the best centre knocking about in Super League. He scooped the Harry Sunderland Trophy with a man of the match showing in last year’s Grand Final triumph, and has only continued to excel in 2024.

The Cherry & Whites’ #4 has 11 Super League assists to his name so far this term, but has been involved in so many more of their tries than that. His ability to influence in attack is simply unmatched in the competition.

5. Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)

Liam Marshall scores a try for Wigan Warriors in 2024

Marshall would get into pretty much any 13 we put together, and certainly gets into this one – he gets better and better. The finish for his try against Leigh Leopards last week was just freakishly good, but the fact he scored as he did came as no surprise.

The 28-year-old is on course to end the season as Super League’s top try-scorer at a canter – currently five in front of any of his competitors with 17 to his name in the space of 14 appearances. His knack of scoring tries in big games at big moments is largely unrivalled in Super League.

6. Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)

Bevan French in action for Wigan Warriors in 2024

In at stand-off – even though he’s played full-back in recent weeks – is overseas star French. He is probably the most exciting player we have in Super League at the moment. The Australian oozes class and makes everything he does look effortless, producing too many memorable moments to count across two hands during his time in the British game.

He’s scored 11 tries in Super League so far this season, including one in the Warriors’ Good Friday defeat at Saints, and registered 10 assists for good measure too. Those attacking statistics and moments get the spotlight, but he helps to stop a huge number of tries at the other end too. A player we had to have in this team.

7. Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors)

Harry Smith in action for Wigan Warriors

Earlier in the season, you could perhaps have made an argument that having a Wigan double in our halves was an error, but at this point, we think the duo selects itself. Smith plays second fiddle to French, but the pair’s connection is often what gets Wigan a large chunk of the points they score.

The Warriors academy product has now established himself on the international scene, and at 24, is reaching the levels he was tipped to when he was coming through the junior ranks at Robin Park as a teenager.

8. Matty Lees (St Helens)

Matty Lees applauds the St Helens supporters following a game in 2024

England international Lees is a consistent performer, delivering when it matters most regularly for Saints. He takes the first spot in our powerful front-row having made an eye-catching 30+ tackles in eight of his last 10 Super League appearances.

Because he’s been around so long and been one of the first names on the Saints teamsheet for so long, it’s easy to forget that Lees is still only 26. He’s only just coming into his prime having already achieved so much in the game with the Red V – one of the more underrated players in Super League, for us.

9. Daryl Clark (St Helens)

St Helens’ Daryl Clark in action

It remains to be seen who will play at 9 for Wigan on Friday night with Brad O’Neill suspended, but even if he’d have been available, we’d probably just have edged for Saints hooker Clark. There was huge expectation on hiss shoulders when he joined the Red V in the off-season, ultimately brought in to try and fill the shoes of James Roby.

Nobody was ever going to fully fill that void, but Clark has done exceptionally well at giving it a good go so far. He’s been instrumental for Saints this year, and remains a threat every time he has the ball in hand.

10. Luke Thompson (Wigan Warriors)

Luke Thompson in action for Wigan Warriors in 2024

The only man in this team to have played for both clubs is Thompson, who has delivered some mammoth performances for Wigan since they lured him back from the NRL in the off-season. Before heading Down Under, Thompson won two Super League titles with Saints, and it would be no surprise to see him take his tally up to three with the Warriors this year.

He’s had the impact we all expected him to since returning, playing a ridiculous amount of minutes for someone in his position regularly. A tackling machine, and an absolute Behemoth for anyone to try and stop when he’s on the charge with any sort of momentum behind him.

11. James Bell (St Helens)

James Bell in action for St Helens in 2024

With the injury crisis Saints are dealing with, they’ve had Bell playing at 13. We’re putting him back into the second-row for the purpose of creating this side though.

The Australia-born Scotland international has been one of the most consistent performers for Paul Wellens’ side so far this season, one of those that just gets on with what he has to do without any fuss. Whatever you want out of him as a coach, he delivers.

12. Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors – captain)

Wigan Warriors captain Liam Farrell

There was no way we were ever not going to include Farrell, who captains Wigan and would captain our combined side as well. As a leader, we really do struggle to think of anyone better, certainly in Super League, at the very least. The 34-year-old’s ability to rally a team when the going gets tough, leading from the front and setting the standards is truly remarkable.

That grit and determination to keep a team out would honestly have been enough on its own to earn a spot in this 13, but he’s pretty handy at picking the right pass near the line at the other end too. A giant of a man among men, as shown in abundance recently in Wigan’s Challenge Cup final triumph under the Wembley arch.

13. Kaide Ellis (Wigan Warriors)

Kaide Ellis in action for Wigan Warriors in 2024

We round this 13 off with Ellis, who – in our opinion – has been one of the most underrated stars in the Cherry & Whites’ ranks this season, a really consistent performer for Matt Peet’s men.

Ahead of the Challenge Cup final last month, the Australian admitted he felt the weight of the pressure which came with wearing Wigan’s number 13 shirt, but he’s far from showed it! Ellis has made that shirt his own, and would be a welcome addition to any team – including this combined one.

