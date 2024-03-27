Super League loan watch: The players currently out on loan and dual-registration

Drew Darbyshire
Super League loan watch

Welcome to Loan Watch here on Love Rugby League, keeping you up to date with all of the Super League players on loan or dual-registration.

We will update this feature as and when new loan deals are announced throughout the season, and for good measure, we’ve also included players who are currently on dual-registration agreements with their respective partners.

Castleford Tigers

  • Nixon Putt (Newcastle Thunder, dual-reg)
  • Sylvester Namo (Newcastle Thunder, dual-reg)

Catalans Dragons

  • None

Huddersfield Giants

  • Connor Carr (Bradford Bulls, two weeks)
  • Innes Senior (Castleford Tigers, season)
  • Fenton Rogers (London Broncos, one month)
  • Aidan McGowan (Bradford Bulls, season)

Hull FC

  • Charlie Severs (York Knights)

Hull KR

  • Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e (Oldham, season)
  • Jordan Abdull (Catalans Dragons, season)

Leigh Leopards

  • Jacob Jones (London Broncos, week-to-week)
  • Jacob Gannon (Swinton Lions, two weeks)
  • Louis Brogan (Swinton Lions, two weeks)
  • Kavan Rothwell (Barrow Raiders, two weeks)

Leeds Rhinos

  • Tom Nicholson-Watton (York Knights, season)
  • Corey Johnson (Bradford Bulls, season)
  • Leon Ruan (Doncaster, one month)

London Broncos

  • None

Salford Red Devils

  • None

St Helens

  • Noah Stephens (Swinton Lions, dual-reg)
  • Jonny Vaughan (Swinton Lions, dual-reg)

Warrington Wolves

  • Lucas Green (Bradford Bulls, one month)
  • Max Wood (Bradford Bulls, two weeks)
  • Brad Dwyer (Leigh Leopards, season with recall option)
  • Gil Dudson (Salford Red Devils, season)

Wigan Warriors

  • Harvey Makin (London Broncos, one month)
  • Harvey Wilson (Bradford Bulls, one month)
  • Tom Forber (Barrow Raiders, two weeks)

