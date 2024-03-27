Super League loan watch: The players currently out on loan and dual-registration
Castleford Tigers
- Nixon Putt (Newcastle Thunder, dual-reg)
- Sylvester Namo (Newcastle Thunder, dual-reg)
Catalans Dragons
- None
Huddersfield Giants
- Connor Carr (Bradford Bulls, two weeks)
- Innes Senior (Castleford Tigers, season)
- Fenton Rogers (London Broncos, one month)
- Aidan McGowan (Bradford Bulls, season)
Hull FC
- Charlie Severs (York Knights)
Hull KR
- Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e (Oldham, season)
- Jordan Abdull (Catalans Dragons, season)
Leigh Leopards
- Jacob Jones (London Broncos, week-to-week)
- Jacob Gannon (Swinton Lions, two weeks)
- Louis Brogan (Swinton Lions, two weeks)
- Kavan Rothwell (Barrow Raiders, two weeks)
Leeds Rhinos
- Tom Nicholson-Watton (York Knights, season)
- Corey Johnson (Bradford Bulls, season)
- Leon Ruan (Doncaster, one month)
London Broncos
- None
Salford Red Devils
- None
St Helens
- Noah Stephens (Swinton Lions, dual-reg)
- Jonny Vaughan (Swinton Lions, dual-reg)
Warrington Wolves
- Lucas Green (Bradford Bulls, one month)
- Max Wood (Bradford Bulls, two weeks)
- Brad Dwyer (Leigh Leopards, season with recall option)
- Gil Dudson (Salford Red Devils, season)
Wigan Warriors
- Harvey Makin (London Broncos, one month)
- Harvey Wilson (Bradford Bulls, one month)
- Tom Forber (Barrow Raiders, two weeks)
