Former Warrington Wolves star lands shock League 1 coaching role

Swinton Lions have confirmed that former Warrington Wolves forward Paul Wood will be their new head coach in 2025.

The Lions parted company with Alan Kilshaw after their defeat to Hunslet earlier this month, which confirmed they would be relegated from the Championship and competing in the third tier next season.

And they have turned to a surprise name in a bid to immediately get promoted back to the Championship, with Wood landing his first head coaching role.

A former Swinton player with over 300 Super League appearances to his name for the Wire, Wood will take his first step on the coaching ladder with the Lions in 2025.

He said: “I’m really honoured to be announced as the new Swinton Lions head coach. It’s a privilege to be put in this position.

“Given the history and the proud heritage of Swinton Lions, I feel really fortunate that I’ve been given an opportunity to apply some of my own philosophies on and off the field for this great club. I’m sure that with some hard work and dedication, and some sacrifice, that we can create a clear vision and take the club forward.”

Swinton CEO Steve Wild said: “Paul brings a wealth of high-level rugby league experience to Swinton, and has all the makings of a top-class coach.

“He has played with, and for, the best in the sport, but it was his deep thinking and off-field philosophy, as much as his glittering playing career, which was exemplified by his bravery and determination, which greatly impressed us.

“As soon as myself and fellow directors Jason and Barry began conversations with Paul we were so impressed by his enthusiasm, experience and integrity.

“We are, of course, aware that he has yet to create his mark as a Head Coach, but there is absolutely no doubt in our minds that Paul has all the credentials and qualities to do so. He is respected throughout the sport, as a result of which he is very well connected.”

