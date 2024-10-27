Pacific Championships round-up: New Leeds Rhinos recruit shines for Fiji, Kangaroos claim top spot, World Cup decider confirmed

The 2024 edition of the Pacific Championships is now underway, with another four games played out across a weekend which delivered plenty of action.

Here, we’ve delivered a full round-up of the second weekend of this year’s tournament…

New Leeds Rhinos recruit shines in Fiji win

Saturday morning saw Leeds announce the signing of Maika Sivo, making official one of rugby league’s worst kept secrets.

A few hours later, veteran winger Sivo was shining for Fiji in their 56-6 win against the Cook Islands in Suva, scoring two tries and making over 200 metres in the process.

Ben Nakubuwai, whose Leigh Leopards future still remains officially unconfirmed, also got on the scoresheet in a win which takes Fiji top of the Pacific Bowl group, at least for the time being.

If Papua New Guinea beat the Cook Islands next weekend in Port Moresby however, they will finish top for the second year running and advance into the promotion/relegation play-off against the nation that ends bottom of the Pacific Cup group.

The Kukis would need to beat PNG by 89 points to top the group.

Kangaroos claim top spot in Pacific Cup

Mal Meninga’s Kangaroos ensured they’d finished top of the Pacific Cup group courtesy of a 22-10 victory against New Zealand in Christchurch on Sunday.

Zac Lomax, who will join Parramatta Eels in 2025, scored a brace for the Aussies with Mitchell Moses also among those on the scoresheet.

No matter what happens next week between the Kiwis and Tonga, the Kangaroos will definitely be in the final on November 10 in Sydney.

The winner of next week’s meeting between New Zealand and Tonga in Auckland will meet Australia in that final, while the loser will finish bottom and compete against the winner of the Pacific Bowl in the promotion/relegation clash.

Jillaroos take top billing

Australia’s women also beat New Zealand on Sunday to claim top spot in their Pacific Cup group, with Jessica Sergis one of three try-scorers.

Having beaten Papua New Guinea 84-0 last week, the Jillaroos won 14-0 in Christchurch, so have still not conceded a single point in this year’s Pacific Championships.

Brad Donald’s side will compete in the final in Sydney on November 10, and they will face the winner of next week’s clash between the Kiwi Ferns and PNG Orchids in Port Moresby.

The loser of that clash between New Zealand and PNG will in turn compete in the promotion/relegation clash against the winner of the Women’s Pacific Bowl.

Women’s World Cup decider confirmed

Starting at the semi-final stage, the Women’s Pacific Bowl is being held in a knockout-style format this year, with qualification for the 2026 Rugby League World Cup on the line.

Fiji have now set up a final against Samoa next weekend courtesy of an 18-6 victory against the Cook Islands in Suva, keeping a clean sheet in the second half to get the job done.

The final against Samoa, on November 2, will take place in Auckland. The winner of the final will automatically qualify for the World Cup, with the loser entering the 2025 World Series.

Nigeria, Ireland and a nation from the Americas will compete in next year’s World Series, with just one spot at the World Cup in 2026 available.

It’s also worth noting that whoever wins next week’s final will be crowned the inaugural champions of the Women’s Pacific Bowl, and as a result, will get a shot at promotion in that play-off match against the 3rd-placed nation in the Women’s Pacific Cup.

