Shaun Wane and England are set to link up with Leicester Tigers coach Michael Cheika during their opening Test match against Samoa today, Love Rugby League can reveal.

Cheika, 57, has long been regarded as a world-class rugby union coach but is also a noted league advocate and guided Lebanon to the Rugby League World Cup quarter-finals two years ago.

Less than 48 hours later, he memorably cross codes and inspired Argentina to a Test match victory over Eddie Jones’ England at Twickenham.

The former Wallabies coach, who previously worked at NRL giants Sydney Roosters, is now proving a big success at Leicester having been appointed at the Premiership giants during the summer.

Yesterday’s 32-29 win at Saracens was the Tigers’ fifth victory from six games so far this season and left them just one point behind leaders Bath.

This afternoon, though, he is expected to be in attendance at the Brick Community Stadium in Wigan as England bid to open the series with a victory.

It is understood that Cheika will meet with Wane and be given an insight into the England set-up under the former Wigan Warriors boss.

The link-up arose after Cheika reached out to Wane through Freddie Tuilagi, the former cross-code centre who played for Halifax and St Helens, and Wigan legend Martin Offiah.

Wane and Cheika are no strangers to tapping into other sports in search of best practice and new ideas.

Cheika includes former England boss Gareth Southgate in his network of contacts, having first met him at a Leaders in Sport summit in America.

The uncompromising Aussie has also spoken about drawing inspiration from ex-Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and legendary long-serving Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy.

Cheika said: “Klopp took a club with a huge history and tradition, which brings a huge responsibility as well, and turned their fortunes very much in the right direction.

“I look around the world and see a coach like Craig Bellamy at Melbourne Storm, and the consistency he’s had in his teams, he knows how to win.”

While Cheika is not expected to formally address England’s players today, he is set to visit the dressing room to gain a feel for the culture that Wane has built within his squad.

During the Rugby League World Cup two years ago, Wane brought in a number of guest speakers to the England camp, including football legend Stuart Pearce.

Pearce, who earned 78 England caps and the nickname ‘Psycho’ during his playing days, is a big fan of rugby league and Warrington Wolves in particular.

He said of his visit to England’s Robin Park training base in October 2022: “I’d seen Shaun at various Super League games and chatted to him, but then he suggested I come in to speak to the England squad.

“I said ‘I’d love to’ and I jumped in my car at quarter to four in the morning to drive up from London to Wigan for the start of training at seven o’clock.

“I’m used to being in and around teams and training camps, so you get to judge the environment very quickly.

“Shaun asked me for my thoughts on the England set-up and what struck me was the overall feel and mood of the group.

“He’s created an environment with England which challenges the players to be as good as they possibly can both individually and collectively.

“I think the big thing is the togetherness of the group. To me it didn’t feel to be about any one individual, but a group of elite athletes who enjoy being together and I include the staff in that too.”

