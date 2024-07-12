At least two Super League clubs are weighing up whether to make a move for Jayden Nikorima following his shock release from Catalans Dragons, Love Rugby League understands – as the reasons for his release emerge.

Nikorima, Siosiua Taukeiaho and Damel Diakhate were released with immediate effect on Friday, with the Dragons refusing to elaborate on the reasons for their release.

However, French publication L’Independent has claimed that the trio told the club they were ill at the end of last month to skip a training session – but that they allegedly lied about that to attend a concert.

“The club, which experienced episodes of painful overflow in 2016, decided to strike hard,” the report said. “Once the trust between the players and their coaches was broken, the club was obliged to crack down and cut the contracts of the now ex-Dragons.”

Taukeiaho is almost certain to return to the NRL, given constant speculation over him returning to Australia since the end of last season.

However, Nikorima’s situation is more unclear. And Love Rugby League has been told that Super League sides have been alerted to the half-back’s situation as reports of his release became clear on Friday morning.

Nikorima would be open to remaining in Super League, at least in the short-term, it is understood – leading several sides to ponder a move for the player, who only joined Catalans at the beginning of this season.

The 27-year-old has been a regular in Catalans’ side throughout 2024 and is believed to be now on the radar of a number of teams regarding a move for the rest of this season.

Clubs with quota spots remaining include Castleford Tigers, Hull FC, London Broncos and Warrington Wolves. However, there is likely to be movement among other clubs between now and the end of the season which could see more clubs free up a quota spot.

