Only Bans: Ranking every Super League club by number of suspensions in 2024
Here’s a comprehensive list of the bans picked up by Super League players in 2024, with clubs ranked weekly in order of the total amount of games their players have been banned for to that point in the season…
Note: Any bans which get overturned aren’t included, and if a player gets their ban downgraded, it’s the final figure we go with.
After Round 2, it’s as follows:
12. Wigan Warriors
Total number of games (to be) missed by players through suspensions: None
Players currently banned: None
Full list of bans throughout the season: None
11. St Helens
Total number of games (to be) missed by players through suspensions: None
Players currently banned: None
Full list of bans throughout the season: None
10. London Broncos
Total number of games (to be) missed by players through suspensions: None
Players currently banned: None
Full list of bans throughout the season: None
9. Warrington Wolves
Total number of games (to be) missed by players through suspensions: One (1)
Players currently banned: None
Full list of bans throughout the season: Jordan Crowther (1 – Grade C Other Contrary Behaviour v Catalans in Round 1)
8. Salford Red Devils
Total number of games (to be) missed by players through suspensions: One (1)
Players currently banned: None
Full list of bans throughout the season: King Vuniyayawa (1 – Grade B Dangerous Contact v St Helens in pre-season)
7. Leigh Leopards
Total number of games (to be) missed by players through suspensions: One (1)
Players currently banned: Tom Amone (Round 4)
Full list of bans throughout the season: Tom Amone (1 – Grade C Head Contact v Huddersfield in Round 1)
6. Hull KR
Total number of games (to be) missed by players through suspensions: One (1)
Players currently banned: None
Full list of bans throughout the season: Matt Parcell (1 – Grade B Other Contrary Behaviour v Hull FC in Round 1)
5. Castleford Tigers
Total number of games (to be) missed by players through suspensions: Four (4)
Players currently banned: Liam Watts (Round 6)
Full list of bans throughout the season: Liam Watts (4 – Grade E Head Contact v Wigan in Round 1)
4. Leeds Rhinos
Total number of games (to be) missed by players through suspensions: Five (5)
Players currently banned: James Donaldson (Round 5), Sam Lisone (Round 6)
Full list of bans throughout the season: James Donaldson (2 – Grade D head contact in Round 2), Sam Lisone (3 – Grade D head contact in Round 2)
3. Catalans Dragons
Total number of games (to be) missed by players through suspensions: Five (5)
Players currently banned: Micky McIlorum (Round 6), Paul Seguier (Round 4)
Full list of bans throughout the season: Micky McIlorum (4 – Grade E Head Contact v Warrington in Round 1), Paul Seguier (1 – Grade C Head Contact v Warrington in Round 1)
2. Huddersfield Giants
Total number of games (to be) missed by players through suspensions: Six (6)
Players currently banned: Luke Yates (Round 4)
Full list of bans throughout the season: Leroy Cudjoe (1 – Grade D Dangerous Throw/Lift v London in pre-season), Tui Lolohea (2 – Grade D Dangerous Contact v London in pre-season), Luke Yates (3 – Grade D Dangerous Throw/Lift v Castleford in pre-season)
1. Hull FC
Total number of games (to be) missed by players through suspensions: Eight (8)
Players currently banned: Herman Ese’ese (Round 4), Franklin Pele (Round 5), Liam Sutcliffe (Round 5)
Full list of bans throughout the season: Herman Ese’ese (2 – Grade D Head Contact v Hull FC in Round 1), Franklin Pele (3 – Grade E Head Contact v Hull FC in Round 1), Ligi Sao (1 – Grade D Other Contrary Behaviour v Hull FC in Round 1), Liam Sutcliffe (Grade C contact with match official in Round 2)
