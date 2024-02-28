Here’s a comprehensive list of the bans picked up by Super League players in 2024, with clubs ranked weekly in order of the total amount of games their players have been banned for to that point in the season…

Note: Any bans which get overturned aren’t included, and if a player gets their ban downgraded, it’s the final figure we go with.

After Round 2, it’s as follows:

12. Wigan Warriors

Total number of games (to be) missed by players through suspensions: None

Players currently banned: None

Full list of bans throughout the season: None

11. St Helens

Total number of games (to be) missed by players through suspensions: None

Players currently banned: None

Full list of bans throughout the season: None

10. London Broncos

Total number of games (to be) missed by players through suspensions: None

Players currently banned: None

Full list of bans throughout the season: None

9. Warrington Wolves

Total number of games (to be) missed by players through suspensions: One (1)

Players currently banned: None

Full list of bans throughout the season: Jordan Crowther (1 – Grade C Other Contrary Behaviour v Catalans in Round 1)

8. Salford Red Devils

Total number of games (to be) missed by players through suspensions: One (1)

Players currently banned: None

Full list of bans throughout the season: King Vuniyayawa (1 – Grade B Dangerous Contact v St Helens in pre-season)

RL GOES STATESIDE: Six previous rugby league attempts to crack the USA

7. Leigh Leopards

Total number of games (to be) missed by players through suspensions: One (1)

Players currently banned: Tom Amone (Round 4)

Full list of bans throughout the season: Tom Amone (1 – Grade C Head Contact v Huddersfield in Round 1)

6. Hull KR

Total number of games (to be) missed by players through suspensions: One (1)

Players currently banned: None

Full list of bans throughout the season: Matt Parcell (1 – Grade B Other Contrary Behaviour v Hull FC in Round 1)

5. Castleford Tigers

Total number of games (to be) missed by players through suspensions: Four (4)

Players currently banned: Liam Watts (Round 6)

Full list of bans throughout the season: Liam Watts (4 – Grade E Head Contact v Wigan in Round 1)

4. Leeds Rhinos

Total number of games (to be) missed by players through suspensions: Five (5)

Players currently banned: James Donaldson (Round 5), Sam Lisone (Round 6)

Full list of bans throughout the season: James Donaldson (2 – Grade D head contact in Round 2), Sam Lisone (3 – Grade D head contact in Round 2)

3. Catalans Dragons

Total number of games (to be) missed by players through suspensions: Five (5)

Players currently banned: Micky McIlorum (Round 6), Paul Seguier (Round 4)

Full list of bans throughout the season: Micky McIlorum (4 – Grade E Head Contact v Warrington in Round 1), Paul Seguier (1 – Grade C Head Contact v Warrington in Round 1)

READ NEXT: Leigh Leopards stance revealed as John Asiata NRL rumours re-surface

2. Huddersfield Giants

Total number of games (to be) missed by players through suspensions: Six (6)

Players currently banned: Luke Yates (Round 4)

Full list of bans throughout the season: Leroy Cudjoe (1 – Grade D Dangerous Throw/Lift v London in pre-season), Tui Lolohea (2 – Grade D Dangerous Contact v London in pre-season), Luke Yates (3 – Grade D Dangerous Throw/Lift v Castleford in pre-season)

1. Hull FC

Liam Moore sends Hull FC's Franklin Pele off during their Round 1 derby against Hull KR - Alamy

Total number of games (to be) missed by players through suspensions: Eight (8)

Players currently banned: Herman Ese’ese (Round 4), Franklin Pele (Round 5), Liam Sutcliffe (Round 5)

Full list of bans throughout the season: Herman Ese’ese (2 – Grade D Head Contact v Hull FC in Round 1), Franklin Pele (3 – Grade E Head Contact v Hull FC in Round 1), Ligi Sao (1 – Grade D Other Contrary Behaviour v Hull FC in Round 1), Liam Sutcliffe (Grade C contact with match official in Round 2)

NOW READ: Squad watch: Super League team news, including TV coverage and kick-off times