Quiz: Can you name the 17 players to score 150 tries in the Super League era?

Can you name the 17 players to have scored 150 (or more) tries in the Super League era? Test out your knowledge with Love Rugby League’s quiz.

There’s been 17 players to reach 150 tries in Super League since the competition’s inaugural season in 1996.

We have given you three of the answers with our featured image, with Danny McGuire (247), Ryan Hall (243) and Josh Charnley (232) being the three all-time top try scorers in the competition.

We’ve given you a 10-minute timer to name the 17 top try scorers – and we’ve also given you some clues with the clubs they played for and the years in which they were in Super League.

And because we’re extra nice, here’s another clue: there are just two players who were born in Australia on the answers list.

Good luck with this one, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @loverugbyleague.

Can you name the 17 players to score 150 tries in the Super League era?

