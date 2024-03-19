Challenge Cup quiz: Can you name every Lance Todd Trophy winner since 2000?

With the Challenge Cup sixth round ties being played this weekend, it’s only right that this week’s quiz is based around the prestigious competition..

Can you name every winner of the Lance Todd Trophy trophy since 2000? The trophy was introduced in the 1945-46 season, handed to the man of the match in the Challenge Cup final.

The trophy was named in the memory of New Zealand-born Lance Todd, a player and administrator who died during a road accident during the Second World War.

There have been 80 winners of the Lance Todd Trophy to date, but that would probably be a little bit too hard of a quiz..

We’ve given you a 13-minute timer to name the 24 winners since 2000 – and we’ve given you one of them with our featured image. Lachlan Lam was last year’s recipient of the Lance Todd Trophy as his Leigh Leopards side emerged 17-16 winners against Hull KR at Wembley in golden point extra-time, with Lam kicking the match-winning drop goal.

