Challenge Cup sixth round draw details: Broadcast coverage, dates and kick-off times

The dates and kick-off times for the Challenge Cup sixth round ties have been confirmed, including the broadcast coverage.

The BBC will broadcast the Round 6 tie between Super League giants Leeds Rhinos and St Helens via their iPlayer, Red Button and BBC Sport website platforms on Friday, March 22 (8pm).

The sixth round draw was made on Monday night (March 11) by former Super League star Iestyn Harris, who led the Rhinos to Challenge Cup glory against London Broncos at Wembley 25 years ago.

Leeds and Saints last met in the Challenge Cup in 2021 behind closed doors at the Totally Wicked Stadium due to Covid restrictions, where a brace of tries from both Tommy Makinson and Regan Grace set Saints on course for silverware.

Meanwhile, four clubs from the Championship remain in this year’s competition – Sheffield Eagles, Batley Bulldogs, Featherstone Rovers and Halifax Panthers.

Sheffield face a trip to world champions Wigan Warriors somewhat 26 years after their infamous Challenge Cup final upset in 1998.

Batley will host neighbours Castleford at Mount Pleasant in a mouth-watering tie, whilst Halifax will welcome French side Catalans Dragons to The Shay.

Featherstone will travel across the Pennines to take on current Challenge Cup holders Leigh Leopards.

Challenge Cup sixth round details: Broadcast coverage, dates and kick-off times

Hull KR v Salford Red Devils – Friday, March 22 – 8pm

Leeds Rhinos v St Helens – Friday, March 22 – 8pm (BBC Sport)

Wigan Warriors v Sheffield Eagles – Friday, March 22 – 8pm

Batley Bulldogs v Castleford Tigers – Saturday, March 23 – 3pm

Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC – Saturday, March 23 – 2pm

Leigh Leopards v Featherstone Rovers – Saturday, March 23 – 2pm

Warrington Wolves v London Broncos – Saturday, March 23 – 5:30pm

Halifax Panthers v Catalans Dragons – Sunday, March 24 – 3pm

The men’s Challenge Cup final is part of a Finals Day triple-header at Wembley on Saturday, June 8, alongside the women’s Challenge Cup final (11:45am) and the 1895 Cup final (5:45pm).

