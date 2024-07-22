Warrington Wolves forward James Harrison will miss the club’s next two matches.

Harrison, who was sent off during last Friday’s victory over St Helens, has been handed a two-match ban by the Rugby Football League’s Match Review Panel following Monday’s disciplinary meeting.

Harrison has been charged with Grade D Head Contact for the incident, meaning he is automatically out of the Wire’s next two games unless they choose to lodge an appeal against the suspension.

Harrison is the only player suspended this week in Super League – with three other players charged.

Leigh Leopards centre Ricky Leutele was fined £250 after being charged with Grade B Dangerous Contact following an incident in the win over London Broncos.

London forward Sadiq Adebiyi also got the same charge and fine for an incident in the same game.

And Salford forward Shane Wright was also fined £250 following a Grade B Dangerous Contact during the Red Devils’ defeat to Huddersfield Giants on Friday night.

Warrington have until midday on Tuesday to decide whether or not to lodge an appeal. If they do not, Harrison will miss their upcoming games against Wigan Warriors and Hull KR.

More to follow.