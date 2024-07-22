Power Rankings: Warrington Wolves & Castleford Tigers newly involved as Wigan Warriors drop

Each week this season, Love Rugby League will be bringing you our Power Rankings, ranking the top 10 clubs in the British game we believe have the most momentum behind them.

The 35 clubs across Super League, the Championship and League 1 are all in the running to be involved, with solely on-field performance affecting the rankings (we’re not IMG!).

Our latest top 10 of the campaign is below, with all competitive games to this point taken into account.

For Super League clubs, that’s their performances across the 18 rounds so far and the Challenge Cup.

Meanwhile, the Championship and League 1 seasons got underway in March, and clubs in those divisions had already played games in the 1895 Cup and Challenge Cup this year prior to that as well.

For reference, last week’s Power Rankings are here.

Without further ado, the Love Rugby League Power Rankings (22/07/2024)…

10. York (DOWN 4)

York’s Jack Teanby in action in 2024

Mark Applegarth has turned York’s season around, but they were beaten for just the third time in the last nine games with a 36-28 defeat at Odsal against Bradford Bulls on Sunday afternoon. The Knights are 9th on the ladder in the Championship, but with 10 games to play, sit only two points off the top six and the play-off spots accordingly.

CHAMPIONSHIP TRANSFER NEWS: Wakefield Trinity launch sensational play for Hull FC’s Jake Trueman over possible 2025 switch with sticking point revealed

9. Castleford Tigers (NEW)

After away wins at St Helens and London Broncos, Craig Lingard’s Castleford made it three victories on the spin as they beat Catalans Dragons 24-18 at The Jungle on Sunday afternoon. We’re pretty sure this is their first inclusion in our Power Rankings this season, and it’s richly deserved. The Tigers’ task now is simply to keep winning.

8. Bradford Bulls (UP 2)

Following last weekend’s loss to Wakefield, Eamon O’Carroll’s Bradford bounced back with that home win against York to keep their hand in the race for 2nd. The Bulls’ only defeat in their last seven is that one against league leaders Trinity, and it’s now just two defeats in most recent 10 league games overall.

7. Rochdale Hornets (-)

Rochdale Hornets celebrate a try in 2024 – Photo Credit: Rochdale Hornets

Rochdale are the only team to maintain the same spot in this week’s rankings from the last edition. The Hornets beat Midlands Hurricanes 14-10 on Sunday, with that a first win in three to extend the wider run to just two defeats in 11. The Hornets are 4th on the League 1 ladder and have now opened up a five-point gap to 5th, which is occupied – coincidentally – by the Hurricanes.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Great Britain’s potential line-up for Ashes series, including Scotland, Wales and Ireland international stars

6. Wakefield Trinity (DOWN 4)

We didn’t see this coming, but Wakefield’s 100% record in the Championship this term is no more. Daryl Powell’s side were beaten 32-4 over in France by Toulouse Olympique on Saturday afternoon. There’s no need to hit the panic button, that’s for sure, with a seven-point lead at the top of the table. Still, something to ponder for those behind the scenes at Belle Vue.

5. Wigan Warriors (DOWN 4)

The Super League leaders were also beaten for the first time in a long time this weekend, with Wigan losing out 24-22 at Hull FC on Saturday afternoon with a performance considerably worse than that close scoreline suggests. Matt Peet’s side have seen their lead at the top of the table cut back to two points, albeit the Warriors do have a game in hand.

4. Warrington Wolves (NEW)

Ben Currie (left), Adam Holroyd (centre) and Tom Whitehead (right) celebrate Warrington Wolves’ win at St Helens in Round 18

The team directly behind Wigan on the ladder now are Warrington, whose newfound resolute nature came to the fore again in their 24-10 win at St Helens on Friday night. Prop James Harrison was shown a red card 20 minutes in, and back-rower Matty Nicholson was also sin-binned in the second half, but Sam Burgess’s side found a way to grind out a fourth consecutive victory.

WIRE NEWS: Kyle Eastmond helping mentor Warrington Wolves youngsters with coaching role explained

3. Hull KR (UP 2)

KR officially sit 3rd on points difference, and sit 3rd in these rankings, but have the same tally of competition points (26) as Warrington following their 20-12 victory at Headingley against Leeds Rhinos on Saturday afternoon. Willie Peters’ side have lost just one of their last seven, and that loss came in Golden Point extra time against Catalans. The Robins are in superb form.

2. Toulouse Olympique (UP 2)

French outfit Toulouse also move up a couple of places in our Power Rankings following their eye-catching victory at home against Wakefield. To earn the first league victory against Trinity is one thing, but to do it in the style that Olympique did is simply remarkable. It’s now a run of just one defeat in 12 for Sylvain Houles’ men – and that loss came at Belle Vue.

It’s worth noting that the win on Saturday, partnered with a defeat for Sheffield on Sunday, has seen Toulouse leapfrog the Eagles to occupy 2nd spot on the Championship ladder. With 10 games to go, it’s all about finishing there now.

1. Oldham (UP 2)

Sunday was the day that Oldham have been waiting for, the chance to get revenge over Keighley and open up a gap between themselves and the Cougars at the top of the League 1 table in the process. The Roughyeds played host at Boundary Park, and executed boss Sean Long’s game plan to perfection to earn a monumental 44-6 victory.

The win takes Long’s side three competition points clear of their title rivals, who they face just once again before the end of the campaign. Pole position for promotion is now well and truly theirs having won 13 of their first 14 games in the third tier this term.

LRL RECOMMENDS:Wigan Warriors starlet Jack Farrimond’s pledge to his community club Leigh Miners Rangers