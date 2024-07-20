Wigan Warriors starlet Jack Farrimond’s pledge to his community club Leigh Miners Rangers

Wigan Warriors young gun Jack Farrimond might well be making a name for himself in the bright lights of Super League: but he is still as passionate about his community club Leigh Miners Rangers as he was when he was playing for them on those cold and wet Sunday mornings several years ago.

The 18-year-old, who is still eligible to play in the academy, has impressed since joining the Wigan first team ahead of this season, making four appearances for Matt Peet’s side so far, including last week’s derby win over St Helens.

And away from the full-time environment with the Warriors, Farrimond also takes time out of his busy schedule to visit his local community club Leigh Miners Rangers, where he played his junior rugby before joining Wigan’s youth ranks.

In fact, he even helps coach his little brother’s Under-10s team alongside his dad Tom, who was also one of Jack’s coaches back when he was playing at Miners during his junior rugby days.

“I’m there very often to be honest,” Farrimond told Love Rugby League. “I try to get to most first team games at home and I coach my little brother’s team as well with my dad, the Under-10s, I’ve been coaching them for the past three years so I’m down there quite regularly.

“It’s a challenge, obviously working with a group of kids, especially at such a young age, but I really enjoy it and you can relate to where they are because I was there not so long ago so I can relate to them and try to give them the best advice.”

As he aims to make himself an established Super League player at Wigan, Farrimond also paid tribute to Leigh Miners Rangers, who he says helped shape him as a player and a person from a young age.

“They’ve been massive for me, the whole club,” Farrimond said.

“My dad was coaching us all the way through and we had two other coaches for the majority of it – Andrew Hodson and Paul Anderson – who is now the assistant at Swinton. They’ve been massive for my development as a player and as a person.

“The way that any Leigh Miners team is brought up is to be respectful, play the game tough but then go and shake hands and be respectful after it.”

