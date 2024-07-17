Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet provides update on Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC loanees

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has provided an update on the current loan status of young forwards Sam Eseh and Tiaki Chan, who are currently plying their trade with Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC respectively.

Eseh joined Leeds on an initial one-month loan deal, making three appearances for the Rhinos so far, and the 21-year-old’s loan will now be monitored on a week-by-week basis.

“He’s still there at the moment,” Peet said in his weekly press conference. “Obviously he started for Leeds last week which is brilliant, to be starting for such a big club and to be getting minutes for such a big club.

“There’s no doubt he’d like to be playing for Wigan at the moment, but it is a great place for him to be playing his rugby and a good experience for him now under a new coach (in Brad Arthur), but I think with Chev (Walker) as well, he’s working with some good coaches and some good people and he’s got quality players around him so it’s a good environment for Sam to improve himself.

“We want improvements from all our players, from lads who are in our first team and from the lads who are just on the edge of it as well. It is a great platform for him to show himself and to challenge himself and we’ll keep in touch with him and let him know how we think he is getting on but Sam is a good lad.”

READ MORE: Wigan Warriors perfect, Salford Red Devils flying, St Helens mid-table in Super League form table

Meanwhile, France international Chan joined Hull FC on loan back in May, playing five games for the Black and Whites so far.

But the 24-year-old will be unable to play against his parent club Wigan on Saturday due to the terms of the loan agreement, but he will remain with Simon Grix’s side on a week-to-week basis after this weekend.

“Tiaki won’t play (this weekend),” Peet confirmed.

Peet revealed there are no fresh injury concerns following their 16-12 win over St Helens last Friday, whilst they will have Australian centre Adam Keighran available for selection after the club successfully challenged his one-match penalty notice on Tuesday evening, meaning he is free to play at the MKM Stadium.

“We’re good,” Peet said. “Even the regular bumps and bruises don’t seem to have been a major concern which, I’m not saying we were lucky, but you expect to come out of those games banged and bruised but we’ve come out in good shape.”

TRANSFER NEWS ON LRL

👉🏻 Leigh Leopards’ stance on Lachlan Lam’s contract explained amidst exit speculation

👉🏻 New Hull FC coach John Cartwright addresses Perth NRL links in brief statement

👉🏻 Every Super League club’s recruitment stance explained as August deadline looms