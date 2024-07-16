Wigan Warriors perfect, Salford Red Devils flying, St Helens mid-table in Super League form table

Over the last five rounds in Super League, only table topping Wigan Warriors have maintained a 100% record, with St Helens among those who have stuttered as we first reached and then surpassed the midway point in the season.

With breaks for the Challenge Cup final and the mid-season international between England & France, the latest ‘form table’ – which spans Round 13 to Round 17 inclusive – actually dates back to the end of May.

As well as lifting the Challenge Cup, Wigan – who are now four competition points clear at the top of the ladder – have picked up five Super League wins from five in that time.

Their Super League victories over the last five rounds have included successes against both Warrington Wolves & Saints, who they beat last Friday night at The Brick Community Stadium in Round 17.

Over the same period, Paul Wellens’ side have managed to pick up just four competition points, losing games to Salford Red Devils & Castleford Tigers as well as the Warriors.

Elsewhere, both Salford & Hull KR have won four of their last five Super League outings, increasing the likelihood of finishing in the play-off spots come the end of the regular season in a few months’ time.

But one side in London Broncos have failed to pick up any competition points in their last five. The Broncos, who sit bottom of the ladder, have lost 16 of their 17 league games so far this season since winning promotion from the Championship against the odds.

Recently, their defeats have included a 52-6 drubbing by Saints at Twickenham Stoop and a 36-0 thumping at Wigan as well as a heartbreaking 17-16 defeat at Headingley against Leeds Rhinos in Golden Point extra time.

During the period this form table covers, we’ve also seen two head coaches depart in Super League. Leeds Rhinos parted company with Rohan Smith, and has now been replaced – in the short-term until the end of the campaign – by Brad Arthur.

Huddersfield Giants then dismissed Ian Watson, with the search for his successor still ongoing.

Super League form table – last 5 games

Below is a look at the Super League form table over the last five rounds, with the results which have contributed towards their placing listed accordingly.

1. Wigan – 10 points (PD: +61)

Wigan Warriors youngster Zach Eckersley (centre, right) celebrates his winning try in Round 17 against St Helens

Round 13: Warrington 18-19 Wigan (W)

Round 14: Castleford 8-10 Wigan (W)

Round 15: Wigan 36-0 London (W)

Round 16: Wigan 24-6 Leigh (W)

Round 17: Wigan 16-12 St Helens (W)

2. Hull KR – 8 points (PD: +52)

Round 13: Hull KR 12-0 Leigh (W)

Round 14: Hull KR 32-6 Huddersfield (W)

Round 15: Castleford 12-13 Hull KR (W)

Round 16: Hull KR 14-15 Catalans (L)

Round 17: Hull FC 10-24 Hull KR (W)

3. Salford Red Devils – 8 points (PD: +25)

Nene Macdonald celebrates his try for Salford Red Devils away against Warrington Wolves in Round 14 of the 2024 Super League season

Round 13: Salford 34-4 London (W)

Round 14: Warrington 14-25 Salford (W)

Round 15: Salford 20-18 St Helens (W)

Round 16: Salford 22-20 Hull FC (W)

Round 17: Catalans 20-0 Salford (L)

4. Warrington Wolves – 6 points (PD: +54)

Round 13: Warrington 18-19 Wigan (L)

Round 14: Warrington 14-25 Salford (L)

Round 15: Hull FC 18-24 Warrington (W)

Round 16: Warrington 48-0 Huddersfield (W)

Round 17: Warrington 30-18 Leeds (W)

5. Leeds Rhinos – 6 points (PD: +17)

Brodie Croft is congratulated by his Leeds Rhinos team-mates having scored the winning drop goal in Golden Point extra time against London Broncos at Headingley in Round 16 of the 2024 Super League season

Round 13: Leeds 32-4 Castleford (W)

Round 14: Hull FC 18-10 Leeds (L)

Round 15: Leeds 18-10 Leigh (W)

Round 16: Leeds 17-16 London (W)

Round 17: Warrington 30-18 Leeds (L)

6. Catalans Dragons – 6 points (PD: +5)

Round 13: St Helens 24-12 Catalans (L)

Round 14: Catalans 2-10 Leigh (L)

Round 15: Catalans 22-18 Huddersfield (W)

Round 16: Hull KR 14-15 Catalans (W)

Round 17: Catalans 20-0 Salford (W)

7. St Helens – 4 points (PD: +50)

St Helens forward James Bell appears dejected during their Round 17 defeat at Wigan Warriors

Round 13: St Helens 24-12 Catalans (W)

Round 14: London 6-52 St Helens (W)

Round 15: Salford 20-18 St Helens (L)

Round 16: St Helens 6-8 Castleford (L)

Round 17: Wigan 16-12 St Helens (L)

8. Castleford Tigers – 4 points (PD: -15)

Round 13: Leeds 32-4 Castleford (L)

Round 14: Castleford 8-10 Wigan (L)

Round 15: Castleford 12-13 Hull KR (L)

Round 16: St Helens 6-8 Castleford (W)

Round 17: London 20-34 Castleford (W)

9. Leigh Leopards – 4 points (PD: -26)

Leigh Leopards celebrate a try in Round 17 of the 2024 Super League season during their victory against Huddersfield Giants

Round 13: Hull KR 12-0 Leigh (L)

Round 14: Catalans 2-10 Leigh (W)

Round 15: Leeds 18-10 Leigh (L)

Round 16: Wigan 24-6 Leigh (L)

Round 17: Leigh 20-16 Huddersfield (W)

10. Hull FC – 2 points (PD: -20)

Round 13: Huddersfield 24-18 Hull FC (L)

Round 14: Hull FC 18-10 Leeds (W)

Round 15: Hull FC 18-24 Warrington (L)

Round 16: Salford 22-20 Hull FC (L)

Round 17: Hull FC 10-24 Hull KR (L)

11. Huddersfield Giants – 2 points (PD: -76)

Huddersfield Giants winger Elliot Wallis appears dejected during their Round 17 defeat at Leigh Leopards in the 2024 Super League season

Round 13: Huddersfield 24-18 Hull FC (W)

Round 14: Hull KR 32-6 Huddersfield (L)

Round 15: Catalans 22-18 Huddersfield (L)

Round 16: Warrington 48-0 Huddersfield (L)

Round 17: Leigh 20-16 Huddersfield (L)

12. London Broncos – 0 points (PD: -127)

Round 13: Salford 34-4 London (L)

Round 14: London 6-52 St Helens (L)

Round 15: Wigan 36-0 London (L)

Round 16: Leeds 17-16 London (L)

Round 17: London 20-34 Castleford (L)

