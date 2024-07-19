Wigan Warriors notebook: Ryan Hampshire update, Jack Farrimond progress, Tyler Dupree milestone

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet met with the media earlier this week ahead of Saturday’s trip to Hull FC, discussing several talking points.

Peet discussed the future of Ryan Hampshire, Tyler Dupree’s upcoming milestone, the stunning rise of young gun Jack Farrimond and what he’s expecting from Hull this weekend.

Here’s the review and rundown of everything that was said in Peet’s pre-match press conference..

Ryan Hampshire update

Peet was asked about the future of Hampshire, and whether the off-contract back could head out on loan given he wasn’t selected against St Helens last week in the absence of Jai Field and Bevan French: but Peet revealed that Hampshire has actually been nursing a knee issue.

“It might come to that (loan) eventually, but not in the immediate,” Peet said.

“Ryan has been nursing a bit of a knee injury that he had an injection on last Friday actually, the same day as the game.

“And we’re going into a period now where we’ve got a lot of games thick and fast, we’re going to have three games in just over a week at some stage, so I don’t think it’s a period were we are going to send more lads out on loan, certainly not longer than a week or two at a time. Ryan is someone we need to keep in the mix, certainly for the next month or so.”

READ MORE: Super League’s 11 highest-profile off-contract stars, including St Helens and Wigan Warriors aces

Jack Farrimond’s progress

Jack Farrimond in action for Wigan Warriors

The Warriors are renowned for having an outstanding academy, and one homegrown talent that has impressed this season is young half-back Farrimond, who has made four appearances since making his first team debut back in March: and he could be set for an extended run in Peet’s 17 given the injuries to spine players Field and French.

“He’s been excellent and he’s working hard to improve his game as well and not become too comfortable,” Peet said.

“He knows this week’s a big challenge for him and we just like the way he’s applying himself in the physical side of the game and his effort areas. We understand he’s got ability but we want that to come second to his effort and energy in games.”

NEXT GEN: Meet the ‘special’ Wigan Warriors prodigy ready to push their superstars for a starting spot

Tyler Dupree’s milestone

Wigan prop Dupree is set to make his 100th career appearance this weekend, with 26 of those coming in the cherry and white jersey, having already won a Super League title, League Leader’s Shield, Challenge Cup and World Club Challenge since arriving at the Warriors.

“I think he’s proved to be an excellent fit for Wigan on and off the field,” Peet said.

“He’s very popular with his team-mates, he works hard on his game and he’s always asking where he can be better.

“He’s got some really outstanding talent and rare talent with the power that he possesses and the speed for a big man that he’s got, but he’s just a player that is keen to learn and keen to improve and I can’t say enough positives about him since he’s joined us. He’s tasted a bit of success which is great.”

RELATED: Wigan Warriors prop Tyler Dupree reveals American backstory including famous NFL relative

What Matt Peet is expecting from Hull FC

The Warriors head to the MKM Stadium on Saturday sat four points clear at the top of the Super League table, with their opponents currently second bottom.

On what he’s expecting from Simon Grix’s side, Peet said: “Their games are becoming closer, they are becoming more competitive, they’re more resolute.

“I think they are having longer periods in games were they are going toe-to-toe with teams and competing for longer, and I think they’ll continue to build on that. I think they’ve introduced a few good young players, they’ve probably got a few bodies back as well so we know we are in for a game.”

Hull have their own crop of exciting youngsters

Hull have fielded more academy products than any other club in Super League this season, with 17 homegrown players having featured in as many rounds so far.

“I think Hull has always been a real hotbed hasn’t it?” Peet added. “They’re a team that compete in the semi-finals and finals of academy and reserve competitions, so we’ve always known that Hull have got that potential if they tap into it and I think that’s what they are doing, maybe sometimes this year because they’ve had to (due to injuries and suspensions), but they’ve unearthed a few gems.

“Across the backline at times they’ve had a player in every position who has come through their pathway and are very athletic in the way they play. Denive Balmforth, most recently, is someone who has been a real threat for them as well.”

TRANSFER NEWS ON LOVE RUGBY LEAGUE

👉🏻 Leigh Leopards’ stance on Lachlan Lam’s contract explained amidst exit speculation

👉🏻 Rhyse Martin future close to being resolved with Leigh Leopards stance clarified

👉🏻 Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess provides recruitment update with transfer deadline looming