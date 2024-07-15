Power Rankings: Hull KR elevated, York gaining momentum, League 1 trio included

Each week this season, Love Rugby League will be bringing you our Power Rankings, ranking the top 10 clubs in the British game we believe have the most momentum behind them.

The 35 clubs across Super League, the Championship and League 1 are all in the running to be involved, with solely on-field performance affecting the rankings (we’re not IMG!).

Our latest top 10 of the campaign is below, with all competitive games to this point taken into account.

For Super League clubs, that’s their performances across the 17 rounds so far and the Challenge Cup.

Meanwhile, the Championship and League 1 seasons got underway in March, and clubs in those divisions had already played games in the 1895 Cup and Challenge Cup this year prior to that as well.

For reference, last week’s Power Rankings are here.

Without further ado, the Love Rugby League Power Rankings (15/07/2024)…

10. Bradford Bulls (DOWN 3)

Jorge Taufua in action for Bradford Bulls in 2024

A 14-2 defeat at home to Championship leaders Wakefield Trinity on Sunday afternoon was just the second game in their last eight that Bradford had lost. It does however mean they’ve now failed to win either of the last two, but given their overall form at the moment, the Bulls just about cling onto their spot in the top 10 for our Power Rankings.

9. Salford Red Devils (DOWN 4)

Salford were also beaten over the weekend just gone, losing out 20-0 away against Catalans Dragons over in Perpignan on Saturday evening. That was a first defeat in five for the Red Devils, whose recent form has included eye-catching wins against both Warrington Wolves & St Helens. They drop down in our rankings, but still deserve a spot in them in our opinion.

8. Keighley Cougars (DOWN 4)

It would appear Keighley are in bit of a state of disarray off the field following Matt Foster’s departure, but the Cougars are still in relatively good shape on it. Having not played over the weekend, they’ve dropped down to 2nd in the League 1 table, but have still lost just one league game this season after 13 fixtures, drawing 20-20 with Rochdale Hornets in their most recent outing.

7. Rochdale Hornets (DOWN 4)

Rochdale Hornets celebrate a try in 2024 – Photo Credit: Rochdale Hornets

Speaking of Rochdale… they drop down a few places in our rankings having been beaten 14-12 at Derwent Park by Workington Town on Sunday, a venue they’ve not won at in over a decade. The Hornets have still only lost two of their last 10, and that was a first loss in seven, but it’s not a defeat you’d have called looking at the form books.

6. York (NEW)

York are included for the first time this season after their 27-0 win at home against Doncaster on Sunday, with that victory lifting them up to 7th on the Championship ladder, now just two points outside the play-off spots. Mark Applegarth seems to have transformed things since his arrival at the LNER Community Stadium, winning four out of his first five games in charge.

5. Hull KR (UP 5)

Over the last 10 league games, KR are Super League’s second-most in-form team, winning seven. That run now includes a third derby victory of the season after Saturday’s 24-10 win across the city at Hull FC, and Willie Peters’ side are joint-second on the actual Super League table for good measure.

4. Toulouse Olympique (UP 2)

Benjamin Laguerre in action for Toulouse Olympique in 2024

When Toulouse had such a rocky start to the year, you had a feeling it wouldn’t last. After Saturday’s 34-24 success in Cumbria at Whitehaven, the French side are now unbeaten in nine with eight victories recorded in that run. Olympique are now just one point off 2nd-placed Sheffield Eagles, and they host table-toppers Wakefield this weekend coming.

3. Oldham (UP 6)

Oldham enjoy the biggest rise in this week’s Power Rankings having moved top of the League 1 table courtesy of their 32-6 victory at home against North Wales Crusaders on Sunday. That was a fifth consecutive win, and the Roughyeds are now a competition point ahead of title rivals Keighley, who they host at Boundary Park this weekend coming.

2. Wakefield Trinity (-)

Wakefield retained their 100% record in the Championship this term with a 14-2 victory at Bradford on Sunday afternoon, and remain 2nd in our Power Rankings. Trinity travel to Toulouse and then host Featherstone Rovers in their next two, but look on course for an invincible campaign in the second tier.

1. Wigan Warriors (-)

Wigan Warriors youngster Zach Eckersley (centre, right) celebrates his winning try in Round 17 against St Helens

Wigan are currently the cream of the crop in the British game, and showed exactly why on Friday night with their 16-12 victory at home in the derby against St Helens. Both sides had big players out, with academy talent shining through, but Matt Peet’s side edging out victory made it 10 wins in a row across all competitions. They’re looking unstoppable at the minute!