Castleford Tigers coach Danny McGuire admits the club remain on the hunt for new signings: and has even suggested the club are looking overseas despite being full on their overseas quota.

The Tigers remain winless at the start of the new season and are thin on the ground, with injuries continuing to hit them hard in the early weeks of 2025.

The departure of Liam Watts has also left Castleford light in the pack – and McGuire concedes the club do have to act in the transfer market if they are to turn around their early-season form.

However, he admitted things are difficult with clubs not willing to let too many players go in the opening rounds of the new campaign.

He said: “We’re looking to get players in to bolster the ranks.

“But the clubs are protecting themselves. We’re busy and trying to make things happen but it’s not quite happening at the minute. We’re looking overseas to do some things and there’s a fair bit happening but I can’t give you anything concrete. This week we’ll be going with the same squad we’ve had.”

McGuire’s admission about looking overseas is particularly notable given how the Tigers have used all seven of their overseas quota spots for 2025.

With that in mind, if they did identify a player from the NRL or Australian lower-leagues, someone would have to make way – but there is also the French league as a possible recruitment market.

And one player who is definitely not part of their plans this week is winger Lee Kershaw, who has returned to Hull KR following his short two-week loan.

“Lee has gone back to KR, they recalled him,” McGuire said. “I thought he did a decent job for us.

“He needed some game time and if further down the line we still need some experience and a body in that area it’s something we could look at, but not at the moment.

“I am not a big fan of two-week loans. I don’t think they are great for team dynamics. We lost Louis Senior and Jason Qareqare and needed a bit of cover.”

MORE CAS: ‘Crazy money’: Danny McGuire’s intriguing Liam Watts comments after Hull FC move