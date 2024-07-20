Wakefield Trinity are eyeing up a sensational move to sign Hull FC half-back Jake Trueman for the 2025 season, Love Rugby League can reveal.

Trueman still has one year left on his contract at the Black and Whites next year, but Trinity – who are preparing for a return to Super League under IMG’s grading system in 2025 – have shown an interest in the player after it emerged he could be available for transfer before the end of his existing contract.

Love Rugby League understands that while no deal is yet concluded, Wakefield are lining up a play for a half-back who would undoubtedly add star power to their side if they return to Super League in 2025.

Any move would spark a reunion between Trueman and Trinity head coach Daryl Powell, who brought the half-back to Castleford in 2017. Under Powell’s leadership, Trueman flourished and developed into one of Super League’s premiere half-backs, leading to him earning inclusion in Great Britain’s squad for their 2019 tour.

He joined Hull on a bumper three-year deal at the start of last season – but his first season at the club was cut short when he ruptured his Achilles in a game against Warrington last August. Trueman eventually made his comeback in May this year.

READ NEXT: Hull FC’s possible star-studded line-up for 2025 if all rumoured targets sign

The Black and Whites are undergoing a major overhaul of their squad next season, including at half-back. They have already signed Cade Cust from Salford Red Devils, and agreed a deal to bring Jordan Abdull back to the club from Hull KR.

Reports have emerged this week via Hull Live that they are also lining up a sensational move for Leigh Leopards half-back Lachlan Lam, who is the subject of a high-profile contract dispute with the club.

And that has led to Trueman emerging as an option on the market for clubs and Wakefield have launched a play for the half-back. They have already signed England internationals Tom Johnstone and Mike McMeeken for 2025 and have made no secret of their fact they are exploring a deal for a third marquee player.

That player could now be set to be Trueman.

TRANSFER NEWS ON LRL

👉🏻 Rhyse Martin future close to being resolved with Leigh Leopards stance clarified

👉🏻 Jayden Nikorima closes in on Super League return with Salford

👉🏻 Every Super League club’s recruitment stance explained as August deadline looms

👉🏻 Analysing possible Super League destinations for Lachlan Lam after contract speculation