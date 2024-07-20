Hull FC’s possible star-studded line-up for 2025 if all rumoured targets sign

Hull FC have wasted no time in recruiting for next year, with six new arrivals confirmed already and the potential of further star quality being added before new head coach John Cartwright even touches British soil.

FC have taken a particular fondness to those coming to the end of their contract at fellow Super League club Leigh – confirming the signings of four Leopards players to date in the shape of club captain John Asiata as well as team-mates Zak Hardaker, Oliver Holmes and Ed Chamberlain.

And if the rumours are to be believed, four could well become five if the Airlie Birds can trigger a release clause in star half-back Lachlan Lam’s contract.

If Lam does make the move to the MKM Stadium, he’ll likely be pairing Jordan Abdull in the halves. Currently on a season-long loan with Catalans Dragons, Abdull has agreed a permanent deal to re-join Hull from cross-city rivals Hull KR in 2025.

Elsewhere, the Black and Whites are now loaded with talent for the 9 spot having acquired Amir Bourouh from Salford Red Devils from next season.

And that tally of six new recruits doesn’t include Jed Cartwright, the son of new head coach John. The 27-year-old is yet to make his debut for FC having arrived last month on a deal until the end of next season.

But what do all of these new, and even potential, additions do to the outlook of their squad?

With that in mind, here is a potential Hull line-up for 2025.

1. Jack Walker

Jack Walker in action for Hull FC in 2024

Through a combination of injury and not being selected when fit, Walker’s first season back at the MKM Stadium hasn’t exactly gone to plan thus far, and youngster Logan Moy has done a sterling job filling it. But we’d argue Walker is still their best full-back and given that he’s contracted until the end of next season, he could well be back in the team once Cartwright takes charge.

2. Tom Briscoe

Briscoe will turn 35 next March, but still has plenty to offer and will no doubt still be lining up on the wing for Hull in 2025. His return to the club hasn’t disappointed so far, and this term he’s added experience in abundance when desperately required. With over 200 tries and more than 400 career appearances on his CV, the veteran’s record speaks for itself.

3. Zak Hardaker

Zak Hardaker in action for Leigh Leopards in 2024

Hardaker is the first new acquisition included, signing a two-year deal with FC – who will become the seventh club he’s donned a shirt for in his career – from 2025. The utility back has been at Leigh since the start of the 2023 season, making 45 appearances for the Leopards to date and helping them to Challenge Cup glory last term.

4. Ed Chamberlain

Chamberlain is now back with Hull on loan until the end of the current campaign having penned a three-year deal at the MKM Stadium which starts in 2025. The six-time Ireland international featured twice on loan for the Airlie Birds earlier this season, and has not been a regular for Leigh this season. He departs the Leopards having featured 55 times in total since joining in 2022.

5. Lewis Martin

Young Hull FC winger Lewis Martin goes over for a try in 2024

FC academy product Martin made his senior debut in the final game of last season, marking the occasion with a try, and the winger has managed to add 15 further appearances to his tally so far this term with six more tries scored. Until next month, Martin is still a teenager and undoubtedly has more development in his game to come, but he’s not made a bad start at all.

6. Jordan Abdull

As mentioned in the introduction to this line-up, Abdull has negotiated a deal to depart Hull KR on a permanent basis at the end of 2024 and make the move back across the city to re-join FC. The playmaker featured 54 times for the Black and Whites between 2014 and 2018, and will return seven years after departing with more than 180 career appearances under his belt.

7. Lachlan Lam

Lachlan Lam in action for Leigh Leopards in 2024

If Hull can make this move happen, their side next year would be improved leaps and bounds. Lam is one of the best halves in Super League, as he’s shown on numerous occasions for Leigh over the last 18 months or so having already helped dad Adrian’s side to promotion up from the Championship. The Papua New Guinea international would be a superb acquisition.

8. Herman Ese’ese

Ese’ese is the second – and final – player in this starting 13 that actually began the 2024 campaign with Hull. Amidst a whole world of bang averageness at the MKM Stadium this term, he’s been head and shoulders above the vast majority of the rest. The ex-Samoa and New Zealand international is an absolute powerhouse, and could excel next year with the right people alongside him.

9. Amir Bourouh

Salford Red Devils hooker Amir Bourouh in action in 2024

Bourouh’s arrival from Salford means that Hull now have three players battling for the 9 shirt – with the ex-Wigan Warriors young gun claiming it over Morgan Smith and Denive Balmforth in our opinion. 23-year-old Bourouh recently surpassed 50 senior career appearances, featuring 30 times for Paul Rowley’s Red Devils to date since joining in 2022.

10. Yusuf Aydin

Turkey international Aydin has enjoyed a consistent run of games and hit some terrific form since his move across the city from Hull KR, first joining FC on loan and then making his stay a permanent one. The prop has regularly played big minutes, doing the full 80 in last weekend’s derby defeat to the Robins, and looks set for a bright future.

11. Jed Cartwright

Jed Cartwright (far left) celebrates a try for South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2023

Australian ace Cartwright signed for FC at the beginning of June, and arrived at the MKM Stadium just a few weeks later. He featured for the club’s reserves in a win against Leigh, but picked up a foot injury which is expected to keep him out until later this month. Having featured 34 times in the NRL Down Under, dad John will no doubt look forward to working closely alongside him.

12. Oli Holmes

Holmes makes the move from Leigh to Hull from 2025 on a two-year deal having featured 27 times for the Leopards to date since joining them at the beginning of last season. The back-rower, a one-time England international, will turn 32 next month and is approaching the milestone of 300 career appearances with 229 of his 283 so far coming in a Castleford Tigers shirt.

13. John Asiata

Leigh Leopards captain John Asiata in action in 2024

Rounding off the starting 13 is current Leigh skipper Asiata, who joined Adrian Lam’s side in 2022 following a debacle involving the COVID-19 vaccine which saw his contract with NRL outfit Canterbury Bulldogs terminated. An ex-Samoa and Tonga international, the loose forward helped Leigh to promotion and captained them to Challenge Cup glory last term.

Having seen this season plagued by injury, he’s thus far made 64 appearances in total for the Leopards, and has signed a bumper three-year deal at Hull starting next season.

Bench:

Cade Cust, Jack Ashworth, Brad Fash, Jordan Lane

