Kyle Eastmond helping mentor Warrington Wolves youngsters with coaching role explained

Former dual-code international Kyle Eastmond has linked up with Warrington Wolves for the short-term, helping mentor the Super League club’s younger players.

The 35-year-old, who retired from professional sport following a brief spell with Leeds Rhinos in 2021, has made a return to rugby league in a coaching capacity with Warrington, where he links up with his former Bath rugby union team-mate Sam Burgess, who has been the Warrington head coach since the start of this season.

Eastmond’s role with the Wolves is working primarily as a skills coach with the club’s younger players, who are transitioning their way into the first team.

The former St Helens star came in to the Warrington camp at the end of last week, and it’s understood that – as things stand – he will only be assisting the club on a short-term basis as he passes his knowledge onto the next generation of Super League talent.

Eastmond came through the academy ranks at St Helens, scoring 39 tries and kicking 137 goals in 74 appearances between 2007 and 2011, winning four caps for England’s rugby league team in the 2009 Four Nations.

The Oldham-born playmaker crossed codes to rugby union in 2011, spending five years at Bath, where he played alongside Burgess short a short spell. He then went on to enjoy time at Wasps and Leicester Tigers before switching back to rugby league with Leeds in 2021, playing just two games for the Rhinos before deciding to hang up his boots. Eastmond won six caps for England in rugby union.

Warrington face a trip to Eastmond’s former club St Helens in Round 18 of Super League on Friday night.

