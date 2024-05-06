York Knights winger attracting Super League interest after impressive start to career
York Knights winger AJ Towse is being monitored by Super League clubs over a potential move for 2025, Love Rugby League can reveal.
Towse has emerged as one of the Championship’s most exciting prospects over the past year or so. He finished 2023 as top try-scorer for the Knights,
The winger made his way in the game at York-based community club Heworth, eventually making his debut for York in 2021. He scored eight tries in 18 appearances in 2022, form which earned him a nomination for the Championship’s young player of the year.
Last year however, he stepped up his form even further, scoring 20 tries in 34 games for the Knights, becoming an ever-present for the club throughout 2023 in the process. He once again earned a nomination for the Championship’s young player of the year.
And that form has not gone unnoticed. Super League clubs have been tracking the youngster for a good while and several have identified the player as one from the Championship who could make the step up, Love Rugby League has learned.
Towse has found opportunities more limited at York this year though, with Joe Brown and former Hull man Tom Lineham establishing themselves as the Knights’ frontline pairing on the wings despite their early-season struggles.
York head coach Andrew Henderson admitted recently that Towse had been left out for performance reasons, essentially implying he had been dropped.
But he is still one of a growing list of players in the Championship who are catching the eye of Super League clubs, as they look to unearth the competition’s next stars.
A number of players have stepped up from Championship in recent season: one of those, Louis Brogan, made his Super League debut at the weekend for Leigh Leopards having joined from Swinton Lions at the end of 2023.
Towse could potentially be the next one – with his contract at York up at the end of this year and at least three Super League clubs monitoring his situation.
