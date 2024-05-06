York Knights winger AJ Towse is being monitored by Super League clubs over a potential move for 2025, Love Rugby League can reveal.

Towse has emerged as one of the Championship’s most exciting prospects over the past year or so. He finished 2023 as top try-scorer for the Knights,

The winger made his way in the game at York-based community club Heworth, eventually making his debut for York in 2021. He scored eight tries in 18 appearances in 2022, form which earned him a nomination for the Championship’s young player of the year.

Last year however, he stepped up his form even further, scoring 20 tries in 34 games for the Knights, becoming an ever-present for the club throughout 2023 in the process. He once again earned a nomination for the Championship's young player of the year. And that form has not gone unnoticed. Super League clubs have been tracking the youngster for a good while and several have identified the player as one from the Championship who could make the step up, Love Rugby League has learned.