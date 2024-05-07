Castleford Tigers are now the sixth-best side in Super League history following their draw against Leigh Leopards at the weekend.

The Tigers secured a point against the Leopards to continue their recent resurgence under Craig Lingard, at least in comparison to the early stages of the new Super League season.

And that point nudged them into Super League’s all-time top six sides when every result in the summer era is broken down and the 24 teams who have competed in the competition are ranked based on points secured.

The Tigers are now ahead of Bradford Bulls in 6th, with 619 points compared to the Bulls’ 617.

The outright leaders are St Helens, who have 1,067 points since Super League began in 1996. The only other side to have more than 1,000 points? Their local rivals, Wigan Warriors – who only recently passed through the four-figure barrier, with a total of 1,004 points.

Leeds Rhinos are third on 918 points, with the rest of the top six comprising Warrington Wolves (796), Hull FC (686) and the Tigers, who are now on 619.

As the table illustrates though, the Tigers still have a way to go to catch Hull FC in 5th! Hull KR sit just outside the top 12 on 370 points, 40 behind 12th-placed London Broncos – but given the contrasting fortunes of both and their futures under IMG, the Robins may well pass the Broncos sooner, rather than later.

The lowest current Super League side are Leigh Leopards, who sit in 17th below the likes of Halifax Panthers and Sheffield Eagles.

With thanks to Rugby League Project for the data and table.