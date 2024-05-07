Quiz: Can you name every stadium to host a Super League match?

Can you name every stadium that has staged a Super League game in history? Test out your knowledge with Love Rugby League’s quiz.

This might well be our toughest quiz to date. There are 72 answers so we have given you a 30-minute timer to see how many you can get.

This is a quiz for the real rugby league anoraks.. Only the brave should try this one!

And because we are so kind, we’ve given you one of the 72 answers with our featured image: the famous Nou Camp, home of FC Barcelona.

On May 18, 2019, the Nou Camp hosted it’s first-ever Super League game as Challenge Cup holders Catalans Dragons beat Super League champions Wigan Warriors 33-16 in front of 31,555 fans, a record attendance for a regular season Super League fixture.

We’ve given you some clues in the quiz with the clubs that play/played at each ground.. Good luck with this one – don’t forget to tweet us your scores @loverugbyleague.

Quiz: Can you name every venue to host a Super League match?

