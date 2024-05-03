Can you name the 30 players above Wigan Warriors icon Liam Farrell in Super League’s try scoring leaderboard? Test out your knowledge with Love Rugby League’s quiz.

The Warriors captain reached an incredible try-scoring milestone on Thursday night, crossing for his 150th career try in their win over Catalans Dragons. It is an astonishing number from a forward, with 126 of those 150 tries coming in Super League.

In light of Farrell’s latest achievement, Love Rugby League‘s quiz this week will be based around it, seeing if you can name the 30 players above him in the all-time Super League try scoring records.

We’ve already given you two of the answers with our featured image.. Hull KR veteran Ryan Hall and Leigh Leopards winger Josh Charnley are currently amongst the top three scorers in Super League history, and are both chasing the record which stands at 247 tries.

With 30 answers up for grabs in this week’s quiz, we’ve given you a longer time of 15 minutes to see how many you can get – and we’ve also given you some clues with the Super League clubs they play/played for.

Good luck with this one – don’t forget to tweet us your scores @loverugbyleague.

Quiz: Can you name the 30 players above Liam Farrell in Super League’s try scoring leaderboard?

