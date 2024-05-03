Liam Farrell reached another incredible try-scoring milestone on Thursday night, crossing for his 150th career try during Wigan Warriors’ victory over Catalans Dragons.

It is an astonishing number from a forward, and Farrell is undoubtedly one of the best try-scoring forwards of the modern era given his numbers. 126 of those 150 tries have come in Super League – and it puts Farrell in esteemed company when it comes to the forwards that are anywhere near that bracket.

Only one forward in Super League history has now crossed for more tries than the Wigan Warriors legend. Here’s the rundown of the seven men to have passed a century of scores..

1. Keiron Cunningham (138)

Incredibly, the St Helens legend sits inside the top 20 try-scorers of all-time in Super League history: and he is out on his own as the forward that has claimed the most tries in the modern era.

With his trademark barge over from close-range one of the more iconic sights in the early years of Super League, Cunningham has been top of the pile when it comes to forwards and tries for quite some time in this part of the world. But one man is closing in on him..

2. Liam Farrell (126)

Wigan Warriors captain Liam Farrell

Farrell’s 150th career try in all competitions was his 126th in Super League, moving him level with St Helens half-back Jonny Lomax on the all-time list.

The Wigan and England forward could end up significantly higher by the time his career is over, too – and he’s now only 12 away from tying Cunningham’s record for the most tries scored by a forward in the Super League era. With time still on his side too, it looks likely he’ll end up as the most prolific try-scoring forward the modern era has seen.

3. Ben Westwood (119)

Another who is a real icon of the Super League era, long-serving Warrington Wolves forward Westwood now sits third on the all-time list after Farrell recently overtook him for tries scored by forwards.

4. Leroy Cudjoe (118)

Okay, this one is bound to cause some controversy given how, for the majority of his career, Cudjoe excelled as one of Super League’s best centres. However, we’ve made the case to include him for a couple of reasons.

Primarily, his magnificent career renaissance after a couple of years when it looked as though his playing days would be over. But not just that, Cudjoe has reinvented himself as a back-rower of great importance to Huddersfield and he is still scoring tries.. so he makes the cut – but only just!

5. James Roby (105)

James Roby celebrates his 500th appearance for St Helens in April 2022 – Alamy

After bringing the curtain down on his iconic 20-year career as a St Helens superstar at the end of last season, Roby ended his Super League playing days with 105 tries.

6. Lee Gilmour (102)

Matty Smith (centre) celebrates a St Helens try with Leon Pryce (left) and Lee Gilmour (right)

One of the most consistently brilliant players Super League has seen over well over a decade, Gilmour was another who, like Cudjoe, has played some of his career as an outside back, having spells at wing and more notably centre during his playing days.

But he became a real star as a forward for the likes of Bradford and St Helens during the second half of his career, finishing on over 100 top-flight tries in the process.

7. Paul Sculthorpe (100)

Yet another star of St Helens makes the list – with Man of Steel icon and former Great Britain captain Paul Sculthorpe rounding off the selection. He finished his Super League career on exactly a century of tries.