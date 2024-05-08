Following yellow cards for both Ryan Brierley & Chris Atkin during their Round 10 victory away at Huddersfield Giants, Salford Red Devils have moved joint-top of the Super League card table, now tied with Hull FC.

Those were Salford’s eighth and ninth yellow cards of the Super League season, sandwiching a red card for Huddersfield’s Elliot Wallis for an alleged headbutt, later deemed a mistake by the officials as the winger avoided a ban.

But when you throw in King Vuniyayawa‘s red card against London Broncos last month, also found to be a mistake by the officials at a later date, the Red Devils‘ overall card tally now stands at 10.

That’s the same figure as Hull, who were plagued by ill-discipline in the early rounds of the campaign and very quickly racked up dismissals, be them temporary or permanent, during games.

To put context behind that early season discipline, FC have now gone three rounds of Super League action without seeing a card brandished their way, but still sit on 10 cards for the season.

Ligi Sao was the most recent offender for the Airlie Birds, shown a yellow card in the dying moments of their 56-22 defeat at home against Huddersfield in Round 7.

He’d already been sin-binned once that day, and so too had then-team-mate Jack Brown, who earlier this week made the move across the city to Hull KR on a permanent basis.

Both Sao and Salford’s Brierley have now been shown three cards each in Super League this season, with the FC veteran’s tally including his red on the opening night against KR, also coming late on in the game.

Below is a full run down of the Super League card tables for this year as of the time of writing on May 8. We have broken it down into yellow cards, red cards and then produced an overall table for your perusal.

Super League card table: Yellow Cards

From best record to worst:

12. Castleford Tigers – 0

11. Huddersfield Giants – 2

= London Broncos – 2

= St Helens – 2

8. Catalans Dragons – 3

= Warrington Wolves – 3

6. Wigan Warriors – 4

5. Hull KR – 5

4. Leeds Rhinos – 6

3. Hull FC – 7

= Leigh Leopards – 7

1. Salford Red Devils – 9

Super League card table: Red Cards

From best record to worst:

12. Hull KR – 0

= Leeds Rhinos – 0

= Leigh Leopards – 0

= London Broncos – 0

= Warrington Wolves – 0

7. Castleford Tigers – 1

= Catalans Dragons – 1

= Huddersfield Giants – 1

= Salford Red Devils – 1

= St Helens – 1

= Wigan Warriors – 1

1. Hull FC – 3

Super League card table: Overall / Total

From best record to worst:

12. Castleford Tigers – 1 (0Y, 1R)

11. London Broncos – 2 (2Y, 0R)

10. Warrington Wolves – 3 (3Y, 0R)

= Huddersfield Giants – 3 (2Y, 1R)

= St Helens – 3 (2Y, 1R)

7. Catalans Dragons – 4 (3Y, 1R)

6. Hull KR – 5 (5Y, 0R)

= Wigan Warriors – 5 (4Y, 1R)

4. Leeds Rhinos – 6 (6Y, 0R)

3. Leigh Leopards – 7 (7Y, 0R)

1. Salford Red Devils – 10 (9Y, 1R)

= Hull FC – 10 (7Y, 3R)