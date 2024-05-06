Huddersfield Giants winger Elliot Wallis will not face any further action following his red card against Salford Red Devils on Friday night – with the Match Review Panel admitting he did NOT head-butt Tim Lafai.

Wallis was given a straight red card following the incident during the game over the weekend, with referee Tom Grant adjudging that he head-butted Lafai following a flashpoint between the two players.

However, the notes from the Match Review Panel have detailed that Wallis was adjudged not to have made a butting motion towards Lafai, essentially meaning it was the wrong decision to send him off from the field.

The minutes said: “Player does not head but (sic) opponent. Player moves in towards opponent with head but no butting motion.”

The decision means that Wallis is free to feature for Huddersfield against defending Super League champions Wigan Warriors this weekend.

It is the second successive week where no Super League players have been suspended by the Match Review Panel. Five players were charged, including Hull half-back Jake Trueman, but none were handed bans.

