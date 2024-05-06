Hull FC’s aggressive recruitment drive has led them towards considering a possible move for Leigh Leopards forward Oliver Holmes, Love Rugby League can reveal.

Holmes’ deal expires at the Leopards at the end of this season, and a number of clubs have expressed an interest in signing the former Castleford and Warrington Wolves man. Leigh themselves have not yet ruled out a move for Holmes one way or the other.

But Holmes is a player who has emerged on Hull’s radar as one of interest as they look to overhaul their squad for next season and beyond under the leadership of new director of rugby Richie Myler, Love Rugby League has learned.

The Black and Whites had considered a move for Holmes this season, but Leigh look likely to knock back any approaches mid-season unless things change at this stage. However, Holmes is now free to negotiate with other clubs for 2025, and Hull are keen to see whether or not a deal can be done for the 31-year-old.

Holmes found opportunities difficult to come by at the beginning of this season, having failed to feature in any of Leigh’s first four Super League games.

However, he has since made five appearances from the bench in all competitions, including in Leigh’s last three Super League games.

His future beyond of this year remains uncertain, and that could lead to Hull FC making their move for the player.

Hull have already signed a number of players for this year and next ahead of a major rebuild at the MKM Stadium. They have already convinced one Leigh player, John Asiata, to sign for the club in 2025 after agreeing a bumper three-year deal with the Leopards’ captain.

And Holmes could potentially be next – with the forward on a list of possible targets Hull are drawing up for 2025.

READ NEXT: Derek Beaumont criticises ‘desperate’ Hull FC after John Asiata announcement