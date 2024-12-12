Released Canterbury Bulldogs prop Liam Knight admits Super League is ‘an option’ for him in 2025: but he is still determined to earn a deal in the NRL as a priority.

Knight is one of the biggest free agents still on the market for next year. Super League clubs have been offered the prop as a potential recruitment option with his future in Australia increasingly unclear.

The 29-year-old was let go by the Bulldogs at the end of last season, which seemingly brought the curtain down on his NRL career. However, he told 9News in Australia that he has not given up on securing a deal for 2025.

“There’s not many spots around the NRL so I’m trying to knock on every door, calling coaches myself and my management has been so good for me. I’ve just got to stay ready,” he said.

“I’ve had a few tough times which have made me grow up and I’ve had to fix a few things that held me back a little bit. I’ve put a lot of work into myself. When I was younger I had that loose tag which couldn’t be further from the truth these days.”

However, Knight admitted that he has given consideration to the possibility of moving to Super League if he cannot land a deal in the NRL.

At present, only Catalans Dragons and Huddersfield Giants have quota spots available: but there is expected to be further movement across Super League before the season kicks off in February, which could open the door for a switch elsewhere.

And when asked about a move to England, Knight admitted: “I’ve thought about that, it’s definitely an option. If that’s the option I have to take, I’ll go over there. I’m not done I’ve got plenty to offer I feel. If that’s my option then I’ll do that but I love Australia.”

