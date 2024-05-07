Hull FC and Hull KR forwards in swap deal as pair make permanent moves

Hull FC prop Jack Brown and Hull KR forward Yusuf Aydin have swapped clubs, with the pair making moves in the opposite direction across the city.

The swap deal has been done with immediate effect, with Brown heading to Hull KR and Aydin signing for Hull FC, both signing two-and-a-half-year deals until the end of the 2026 season.

Brown came through the academy at FC, playing 73 games since making his first team debut in 2019.

On making the move to Hull KR, Brown said: “I’m buzzing. Coming early wasn’t something I expected but it was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.

“Willie (Peters) sold me the club straight away. Hull KR is in a great spot and hopefully that continues. I’m looking forward to getting stuck in with the boys and learning all I can to develop my own game and help the team.

“Most of my family are Rovers fans. I remember coming to watch Hull KR and standing in the East Stand with them and now with the move it feels things have come full circle.”

Jack Brown heads to Hull KR as Yusuf Aydin makes Hull FC move permanent in swap deal

Turkey international Aydin, meanwhile, has made two appearances for FC whilst on loan from KR over the past fortnight. He came through the academy at Wakefield Trinity before joining the Robins ahead of the 2023 season, making nine appearances in total for Willie Peters’ side.

On joining Hull FC permanently, Aydin said: “I’m really looking forward to staying with Hull FC on a permanent deal.

“Right from the get go, everyone made me feel so welcome and not once did I feel out of place.

“Simon (Grix, interim head coach) and Richie (Myler, director of rugby) were keen to bring me to the club and that gave me so much confidence. I’m very grateful for the opportunity and I want to be able to repay them for their faith in me.

“I’m really eager now to give my all for this club and I look forward to playing in the famous Black and White colours front of a really passionate, loyal group of supporters.”

READ NEXT: Favourites to host 2026 Rugby League World Cup emerge with decision imminent