Adrian Lam addresses Hull FC speculation and insists he’s ‘relaxed’ over Leigh Leopards future

Adrian Lam has insisted he remains relaxed about his own future and insists nothing has changed in recent days in regards to whether he will be in charge of Leigh Leopards or Hull FC in 2025.

The Black and Whites have held conversations with Lam about potentially becoming their next coach, with Lam off-contract at Leigh Leopards at the end of this season. However, Lam has repeatedly refused to rule out the prospect of agreeing a new deal with Leigh, too.

Perhaps inevitably, Lam was asked about the links to Hull in his weekly pre-match press conference on Tuesday, and he stressed that he is in no rush to finalise his own future.

“I’m relaxed about the whole situation,” he said. “Any smart person would have gone in straight after the Challenge Cup final and signed a five-year deal last year, but I’m dealing with everything on a week-to-week basis.

“I was linked with the Souths job last week, Hull this week, probably someone else next week. My conversations have always been around the focus being on this team and club.

“We’re not comfortable where we sit on the ladder and I don’t want to get too caught up in negotiations with clubs that may be of interest or where there’s speculation, in my opinion.”

When asked how soon he would be expected to make a decision, Lam remained coy. He said: “I’m off-contract at the end of the year, that’s been highly spoken about and that’s why these links come up.

“It’s the same thing. I’m forever having conversations with Derek (Beaumont) and the club about my situation as coach. Nothing will change in a week or a month, it might take three months, I’m not sure. But I try to push those things aside and focus on this team.”

When asked whether or not the Hull position was one that did interest him, Lam admitted: “I haven’t had any thoughts on those lines.

“As a professional, in any walk of life, if you’re off-contract you have to speak where the opportunities are, that’s just common sense.”

Lam also insisted he had no issues with John Asiata’s decision to accept a bumper three-year deal at Hull from the beginning of next season given the significant financial package – Asiata will earn in excess of £200,000 per year at Hull – on offer.

“I think good on him,” Lam said. “It’s a decision he’s made financially for the benefit of him and his family, possibly in his last contract. That’s all he could wish for as a player.

“We made a play for him and weren’t up to it and that’s the way that it falls. I can get on with it. I’d like to think of John after he leaves here as a player that’s brought some great joy to this town.

“He’s made a decision to move and we’ve just got to get on with it. The club will survive long after John has gone.”

