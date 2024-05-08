Richie Myler held his first official press conference as Hull FC’s new director of rugby on Wednesday – with a whole host of topics on the agenda.

Myler discussed a number of issues including topics both on and off the field – with recruitment and the vacant head coaching position at the Black and Whites inevitably near the top of the agenda. Here are the big takeaways Love Rugby League learned from the call..

The Paul Rowley situation

Myler insists the only coach Hull have officially approached with a deal to become their next permanent boss is the man that eventually turned them down: Salford’s Paul Rowley.

He revealed that he felt a deal with Rowley was “pretty close”, citing the logistics of travel and relocation as the major factor for why the move for Rowley fell through.

Myler said: “We’ve only formally put an offer to one coach. I’ve had lots of discussions with people who think they can come and help but we got pretty close with Paul, Paul’s been very public with that.

“It was almost a deal done, the logistics of the travel and how that would work were always going to be a factor and that was a process we needed to work through. Ultimately that’s his prerogative he decided not to do it for family reasons.

“We were pretty adamant that we had a guy who would give us what we were looking for. That’s not worked out, so we’ll take stock and go again. We’re in that process of looking at what will add to this environment because over the last period of time, we’ve not got that right.”

Further recruits this season

Hull have done plenty of business both in and out so far since Myler arrived at the club – and there is every likelihood they will do more in the coming weeks, too.

When asked by Love Rugby League whether Hull are now turning their attention to 2025 targets or focussing on more short-term incomings, Myler said: “A bit of both, and that’s not dodging the question.

“Every player who says they’re out of contract, the agent says they’ll come on loan but they want next year as well. We are in a salary cap sport, you can only spend a certain amount of money.”

READ NEXT: Hull FC & Salford Red Devils joint-top of Super League card table following Round 10

2025 spend, signings and marquee players

Following confirmation of John Asiata’s bumper three-year deal from Leigh, Myler insisted Hull remain in the market for another marquee player if the right man materialises.

He also revealed Hull are talking to ‘six or seven players’ about joining for next season, hinting at a major off-season rebuild at the MKM Stadium.

He said: “We had 15 players off-contract when I came in, so there was scope to make change in the club. We’ve got one more marquee spot that’s available and if the right person becomes available, we’re interested.

“We need more experience throughout our starting 17, that’s clear. We’re asking a lot of our young players, to play a lot of minutes and have a lot of exposure. That will be good in the long run but you can’t have too much of that. We’ve got lots of scope, we’re in conversation with six or seven players we’re confident can come in and add to the group.”

MORE HULL: The 16 Super League players who have transferred between Hull FC and Hull KR

Elliott Whitehead

Hull have been linked with a move for England international Elliott Whitehead for 2025 – and while Myler admitted he was a player the Black and Whites would be interested in, they have not held formal talks over a switch back to Super League next season.

“No, Elliott is not one I’ve spoken to on a contract level,” Myler revealed.

“He touched base about an assistant coach he knew that was looking for a job who he knew, that’s as far as that went. If he wants to come back to England we’d be interested in a conversation. He’s that mould of leader and high-performing individual we’d be interested in.”

NOW READ: Everything Richie Myler said on Hull FC coach including Adrian Lam, Simon Grix chances