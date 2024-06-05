Huddersfield Giants complete deal for Hull FC star for 2025

Liam Sutcliffe will be a Huddersfield Giants player in 2025, Love Rugby League understands, after completing a deal to take him back to West Yorkshire from Hull FC reached an agreement.

Sutcliffe has been in negotiations with Hull over an early release from his deal at the MKM Stadium, and Rugby League Live revealed earlier on Wednesday that he was a player of interest to the Giants.

And Love Rugby League has learned that deal is now complete, meaning this will be Sutcliffe’s last season as a Hull player before returning back to West Yorkshire in 2025 to take up a lucrative multi-year deal with the Giants.

Sutcliffe was under contract in 2025 at the Black and Whites, but both parties have come to an agreement to sever that deal a year early in order to allow Sutcliffe a fresh start elsewhere, and Hull to continue their sizeable rebuild under John Cartwright.

He will be the direct replacement in the centres for outgoing Giants star Esan Marsters, who has agreed a deal to join Salford Red Devils from the beginning of next season.

Sutcliffe has spent two seasons with Hull, but has arguably failed to discover the form which saw him break onto the scene as a highly-rated teenager with Leeds Rhinos earlier in his career.

He will now seek a fresh start back closer to home with Ian Watson’s Giants, who are continuing their own overhaul for next year with the completion of a deal for Sutcliffe. They have already confirmed the likes of Tom Burgess will sign for them in 2025 – and have now added Sutcliffe to their list of new recruits.

READ NEXT: Rob Burrow tributes confirmed for Challenge Cup final including later kick-off time

MORE TRANSFERS: Off-contract Waqa Blake makes admission on St Helens future