Saturday’s Challenge Cup final between Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves will kick off at the later time of 3:07pm as part of the extensive tributes planned to celebrate the life of Rob Burrow.

Burrow passed away at the weekend at the age of 41, causing an enormous outpouring of grief both within and beyond rugby league. And the RFL will celebrate Burrow’s immense contribution to both the sport and his tireless fundraising efforts to support people living with Motor Neurone Disease this Saturday at Wembley.

Supporters will be able to leave tributes outside the rugby league statute located at Wembley Stadium from 9:45am on Saturday morning, offering the opportunity for fans of all clubs to show their appreciation for Burrow. It will echo the emotional and poignant scenes from Headingley this week, with hundreds of tributes laid outside the ground where Burrow made his name.

And as revealed earlier this week, there will then be a minute’s applause in the seventh minute of each of Saturday’s four games – the Champions Schools Final, the men’s and women’s cup finals and the 1895 Cup final.

A minute’s silence will take place before the two Challenge Cup finals before the game kicks off slightly later than originally planned, moving it away from its traditional time-slot of 3pm in order to commemorate the life of Burrow.

Players and Match Officials in all four finals will also be involved in a demonstration of rugby league’s support for the MND Association, too.

Rhodri Jones, the Managing Director of RL Commercial, said: “Once the shock and sadness of Sunday night’s news had sunk in, we recognised the responsibility to provide a fitting celebration of a rugby league superhero.

“We are grateful to BBC Sport and Wembley Stadium for their support – and to all involved with the six clubs and two schools who will be playing at Wembley on Saturday.

“Challenge Cup Final day has a great tradition of the Rugby League family coming together – this year, for reasons none would have chosen, we will be united in grief, but also in paying suitable tribute to a player who has transcended the sport.”

All portable tributes left outside the rugby league statue at Wembley will then be relocated to the John Holmes statue at Headingley, as the sport continues to pay its tribute to one of the game’s all-time great players.

