The ball numbers for the last 16 of this year’s Challenge Cup have been confirmed – as well as confirmation as to who will be conducting the draw.

The Fourth Round will be held midway through next month, with 11 Super League clubs and five Championship teams making it through to the next round following last weekend’s games.

That includes Bradford Bulls, who were the only lower-league side to knock out Super League opposition after they stunned Castleford Tigers last Sunday. They are ball number two.

The Tigers are the only Super League team not in the draw, meaning they have an unexpected free weekend early into the season.

Batley Bulldogs, the first winners of the Challenge Cup, are ball number one. Defending holders Wigan Warriors, who beat Sheffield Eagles in the last round, are the final ball in the draw, number 16.

Featherstone Rovers, Oldham and Widnes Vikings are the other Championship sides left in the draw. They are numbers four, ten and 15 respectively.

The draw will be conducted by two former winners of the competition. Robbie Hunter-Paul won the Lance Todd Trophy during the 1996 final, even though his former side Bradford were beaten by St Helens.

And former Saints captain Paul Sculthorpe will be the other league legend doing. the draw.

The draw will be staged during half-time of the televised fixture between St Helens and Salford Red Devils live on the BBC.

Challenge Cup Fourth Round ball numbers

1 Batley Bulldogs, 2 Bradford Bulls, 3 Catalans Dragons, 4 Featherstone Rovers, 5 Huddersfield Giants, 6 Hull FC, 7 Hull KR, 8 Leeds Rhinos, 9 Leigh Leopards, 10 Oldham, 11 Salford Red Devils, 12 St Helens, 13 Wakefield Trinity, 14 Warrington Wolves, 15 Widnes Vikings, 16 Wigan Warriors.

Ties to be played on weekend of March 14-16.

