Wembley, Headingley and Everton’s new ground at Bramley-Moore Dock are in line to host this year’s eagerly-anticipated Ashes series against Australia, Love Rugby League can reveal.

RFL bosses have been working hard behind the scenes for the past few weeks to finalise the schedule for the first Ashes series in more than 20 years.

Sources have indicated to Love Rugby League that Wembley has been pencilled in to host the opening Test with Everton and Headingley staging the other two.

This year’s series had been due to take place in Australia after initially being announced in 2023 as part of changes to the international calendar, but that plan was switched last autumn.

It will be the first time since 2003 that the Kangaroos have travelled to play in an Ashes series – with the previous incarnation being a contest between Australia and Great Britain.

Wembley would be an ambitious choice, given its 90,000 capacity, while Everton’s plush new stadium on Liverpool’s waterfront would be similarly exciting with its 52,888 capacity.

Leeds Rhinos’ historic home at Headingley is comfortably the smallest of the three proposed venues at just under 20,000 – but would be guaranteed to sell out.

It is understood the RFL are close to making an announcement on a choice of venues as they look to finally start selling tickets for the series. Last October, England boss Shaun Wane spoke of his excitement at the prospect of facing the Kangaroos on home soil.

He said: “I was brought up on Australia and New Zealand in the 70s and 80s.

“I remember getting the job in 2020 with an Ashes series against Australia and thinking ‘I can’t believe how lucky I am’.

“Then it got cancelled and I was absolutely devastated, so to get this on again and for them to travel here would be unbelievable.

“I’m so excited and can’t wait for it now. I like Australia and I really fancied playing the Ashes there and trying to beat them.

“But having it here and giving ourselves the best chance of beating the best team in the world really excites me. Doing that at home, in front of full houses, I’d love that.”

Australia are the reigning world champions and Wane admitted: “I want to pit myself against Mal Meninga and the Australian team.

“I’ve never done anything as big as that and it’s why I took this job. It would be the pinnacle of my career and I think we could have a really good go at them.”

