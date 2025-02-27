“I believe that he is still up there looking down. He is still laughing and bringing joy to my thoughts”.

Leeds legend and Sky Sports commentator Barrie McDermott has paid a heartfelt tribute to his friend Rob Burrow and widow Lindsey, as she prepares for the release of her emotional memoir Take Care.

Speaking exclusively to Love Rugby League, McDermott has detailed the incredible commitment and sacrifice that Lindsey made for her husband as Burrow succumbed to the brutal effects of Motor Neurone Disease last summer, as well as his own grief at the loss of a much loved friend and team-mate.

“I remember him with a smile. It makes me emotional, but the emotion is gratitude,” said McDermott. “I’m glad I spent time with him, I’m glad he was my friend and I’m glad I got to spend time with him at the end as well.”

McDermott was one of the regular visitors to Rob’s home as the illness took hold, and saw first hand the unique bond between husband and wife, as Lindsey became full-time carer for stricken Rhinos legend.

It is a journey that few of us could ever imagine embarking on and one that Lindsey bravely now opens up on in her book released today (February 27).

“They had an awful time of it as a couple and had to go through something that nobody should have to go through, but through it their love shone through,” said McDermott.

“Prior to all the attention Lindsey would be a quiet, little shy retiring lady in the corner of the room looking after the kids. But suddenly she has found herself with a microphone and having to talk about things that are very personal. I have ultimate admiration for her on many levels.

“She supported Rob in his darkest hour in a way that not many people could have done. She did that knowingly and stoically and to a point that Rob relied on her most of the day every day.

“She then took on the MND banner and shouted about the people who need the support, which is the carers. She has spoken about it a lot before Rob left us and since Rob has left us.

“They need our support too and I am glad to be still in contact with Lindsey on a regular basis and consider her a friend. When she asks me to support her in anything I am more than happy to do it.”

McDermott has remained close to the family and MND community since Rob’s passing. He has a speaking tour with their mutual friend and former captain Kevin Sinfield later this year, and is joining Lindsey at events to promote her memoir.

But as anyone who was close to Rob will be, McDermott is still grieving too.

“I guess the fact that I am a catholic and have faith, I believe that he is still up there looking down. He is still laughing and bringing joy to my thoughts.

“How am I? I’m good, because the suffering he was going through with MND is something that no man, woman or child deserves to go through. He had it, he met it head on, like he did with everything in his life,

“Things on the radio remind me of him, every time Michael Jackson comes on I smile as I feel he is sending something to let me know he is still around. I have memories.

“I am reminded of what a remarkable career he had as a rugby league player and what a legacy he has left, not just around MND but as a player.”

McDermott though has voiced his displeasure at the British honours system, which he believes continues to recognise the wrong people.

“I still can’t believe it is not Sir Kevin Sinfield and that it wasn’t Sir Rob Burrow in his lifetime. What the pair of them have done is unbelievable.

“The reaction Kev gets wherever he goes – if people who make these honours decisions saw the faces and astonishment and the emotion in the room when he is there, they would get it. They don’t know what they are doing. So many people get those accolades who don’t deserve them, and there’s two blokes there who should and will get them at some point.”