Waqa Blake’s first words after joining Championship heavyweights following St Helens departure

Championship heavyweights Bradford Bulls have confirmed the signing of Fiji international Waqa Blake on a two-year contract following his departure from Super League giants St Helens.

The 30-year-old centre arrived in England ahead of last season with St Helens, scoring 11 tries in 24 appearances for Paul Wellens’ side.

Blake departed the Saints upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the 2024 Super League campaign: and he has now joined Bradford on a deal until at least the end of 2026.

“I’m extremely excited to get started here,” said Blake on his move to the Bulls.

“The club has plenty of history and that was obviously a factor in signing here, the club is building a strong squad for the Championship and I’m excited to get started and play my part.

“I’m looking forward to meeting all the players, staff and most importantly the Bradford Bulls fans who I cannot wait to play in front of, it’s going to be a great year.”

Blake spent nine seasons in the NRL prior to his move to Super League, scoring 62 tries in 165 appearances for Penrith Panthers and Parramatta Eels.

The Lautoka-born outside-back has been on international duty with Fiji in the Pacific Championships this autumn: and will link up with his new Bradford team-mates later this year as Brian Noble’s side prepare for the 2025 Championship campaign.

“Blake is a real strong signing for us,” said Noble.

“You very rarely get to sign players at Super League level who have played 165 games in the NRL and numerous games in the Super League. He will be a real quality addition for our squad and especially our backline.

“We are thankful that he’s signed for the Bulls as there was plenty of interest from other teams, it indicates that the club is going in the right direction and the Bradford Bulls is still a strong brand.”

