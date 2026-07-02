Magic Weekend is nearly upon us – with four games on Saturday on both sides of the English Channel to kick off a bumper weekend of Super League action.

There’s plenty of talking points – and plenty of interesting team news, with the squads now declared for Saturday’s games.

Here’s all the big talking points.

Huddersfield v York (12:30pm)

There is a boost for Jimmy Lenihan’s Giants – with hooker Zac Woolford returning from a HIA to take his place in their 21-man squad. There is still no place for Tom Burgess, however.

Huddersfield: Evalds, Swift, Gagai, Milne, Lolohea, Powell, Woolford, O’Donnell, Rushton, Fogers, English, Greenwood, Rush, Cozza, Flanagan, Patolo, Zenon, Russell, Wrench, Geyer, Dunford.

York lose Sam Wood and Harvey Reynolds due to suspension and injury respectively. However, there is a boost with France international Justin Sangare coming back into the mix – with Matty Foster the second change.

York: Mata’afa, Galeano, Hingano, Harris, Martin, McShane, Vaughan, Thompson, Balmforth, Va’a, Sangare, Hudson, Field, Buchanan, Bennison, Dagger, Williams, Foster, Hunter, Nofoaluma, Inman.

Hull FC v Hull KR (3pm)

Arguably the big team news is among the reigning Super League champions. Dean Hadley is out after failing a HIA last week, with Tevita Pangai Jr beginning his six-game ban. But there is also a new blow, with Tom Amone out after the facial injury suffered in the loss to Leeds Rhinos.

Lee Kershaw, Jack Charles and Harvey Horne replace the trio.

Hull KR: Davies, Hiku, Gildart, Lewis, May, Sue, Litten, Batchelor, Minchella, Broadbent, Whitbread, Martin, Lawton, Dezaria, Booth, Leyland, Kershaw, Charles, Horne, Wainhouse, Hampshire.

Hull, meanwhile, make one change – and it is an enforced one. Cade Cust is back, and he replaces Harvey Barron, who has entered the HIA protocol.

Hull: Litten, Hardaker, Martin, Arthur, Sezer, Ese’ese, Bourouh, Hill, Batchelor, Cartwright, Cust, Bell, Briscoe, Moy, Laidlaw, Salabio, C Kemp, Hutchinson, L Kemp, Clark, Mata’utia.

Warrington v Leigh (5:30pm)

With the likes of Josh Thewlis and Arron Lindop unavailable, there are changes for the Wire in the shape of youngsters Lachlan Webster and Charlie McKler coming in. Jake Thewlis returns from his loan spell in the Championship to take his place in the Wire’s 21-man squad.

Leigh, meanwhile are unchanged from the 21 that travelled to Toulouse and beat the French side last weekend.

Warrington: Hopoate, Ashton, Sneyd, Walker, Harrison, Holroyd, Currie, Powell, Byrne, Irwin, Hayes, Bentley, Thomas, Wood, Smith, Thewlis, McKinney, Rhodes, Tanginoa, Webster, McKler.

Leigh: Armstrong, Niu, Hanley, Charnley, Cook, Lam, Ofahengaue, Ipape, Mulhern, Halton, Trout, Liu, Pene, Alick-Wiencke, Davis, Horne, Hodgson, Senior, O’Brien, McNamara, Brogan.