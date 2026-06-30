Though always a pleasure, covering rugby league isn’t always glamorous. But every now and then, the sport takes you somewhere you probably wouldn’t have visited otherwise.

For me last weekend, that place was Toulouse, where Leigh made the trip to in Super League for the first time ever.

In truth, my knowledge of Toulouse itself was pretty limited prior to the weekend, with Olympique having battled for years to establish themselves as a Super League club and enjoyed just one season at this level in 2022 before last autumn’s promotion.

I wasn’t sure what to expect. But after three days in and amongst it over in France, I left with one certainty: rugby league must embrace and help to nurture one of its biggest opportunities.

‘What will stay with me most from my first trip to Toulouse is the people and the welcome received’

Taking in Le Capitole, Saint-Sernin Basilica and admiring the Garonne River from Pont Neuf were all moments of beauty in their own right across the weekend.

Super League’s third-largest city, behind Leeds and Bradford for those of you wondering, offers plenty of time for admiration of what you see when you look up.

It’s home to some stunning bits of architecture, and how many Super League clubs operate within a place that has its own underground system?!

But what will stay with me most from my first trip to Toulouse isn’t any of that, it’s the people and the welcome received from them.

Around the city during the weekend, people could not do enough to make visitors feel at home.

Those who perhaps haven’t caught the Olympique bug yet in a city dominated by one of French rugby union’s biggest teams took a genuine interest in those who had made the journey over from Leigh, with friendships aplenty made.

At no point did any of the welcome received feel obligatory, it was sincere.

Bistro XIII: The place to be

Prior to Saturday evening’s game, I joined a wealth of Leopards supporters who soaked up the sun and atmosphere at Bistro XIII, owned by Soufien Boulfetat.

This isn’t an advert of any nature, but a well-deserved mention for an establishment which has taken Super League and the visiting supporters of every single club to Toulouse into their arms.

The bar provides coach travel on matchday, with that journey and your match ticket provided at no extra cost once a meal was purchased.

Leigh Leopards supporters pictured outside Bistro XIII in Toulouse – Image credit: Facebook/Bistro XIII

Plenty of Leigh’s supporters who arrived in the city earlier in the week had delivered rave reviews, and alongside Bistro XIII’s own social media promotion, it became a hive on Saturday, so much so I checked it out myself and can only echo the positive feedback.

Those working there did everything possible to accomodate as many as possible with warm service, both pre and post-match.

‘After spending the weekend in Toulouse for the first time, I find it impossible not to see the potential’

The Leopards’ trip to the Stade Ernest-Wallon coincided with Stade Toulousain being involved in, and winning, the Top 14 final.

Olympique share their ground with the union heavyweights, and their involvement in the showpiece – played in Paris – most definitely had an impact on the attendance for Saturday evening’s Super League clash.

Add to that, the game – won 40-16 by Leigh – was played in almost 40C searing heat in the South of France, needing two hydration breaks in each half.

In the few days now since the game, there’s been a bit of talk about the attendance, which was the lowest of the weekend in Super League. And in truth, Olympique’s attendances haven’t been great so far this season.

But, really, expansion only works if you’re prepared to be patient. Toulouse are half a season into their latest journey as a Super League club, it’s no wonder they aren’t the finished article either on or off the field.

Catalans Dragons are celebrating their 20th season in Super League this year. It took them a long time to establish themselves among the top clubs on the field, but the same is true for off it, too.

Often, it goes hand in had.

After spending the weekend in Toulouse for the first time, I find it impossible not to see the potential there.

The city and Olympique have to be seen as an asset, not a burden. We’re so often too quick to judge clubs on where they are today, rather than where they could be in five or even ten years’ time.

Places like Toulouse need time, support and – most crucially – belief behind them.

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