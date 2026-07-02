Super League’s disciplinary process means that no matter who is charged following Magic Weekend, not everyone will definitely be suspended.

In fact, there are a lot of players who will cop charges from the Match Review Panel but get nowhere near the threshold that triggers a one-match ban: six penalty points.

But not every player is so lucky.

As the competition prepares to head to Everton this weekend, some of Super League’s bigger names know that a charge of any kind will automatically trigger a ban given how close they are to six points – or in the case of some, actually over it.

The rules: a refresher

As a reminder to the rules, when a player gets penalty points added to their record, the number of points carried forward over the next 12 months is 25 per cent of what is initially handed out for the charge.

For example, if a player was charged with a Grade D offence and given a 12-point punishment, triggering a two-match ban, they would serve the ban but also carry three points through moving forwards, reflecting that they have committed previous misconduct and putting them in danger of another ban if they commit an offence again.

The players below are in that bracket, having committed previous misconduct of varying degrees and as such, are within the strike range of reaching six points and the threshold for a one-match suspension if they are charged with a minor Grade A offence, which brings with it one penalty point. But their previous records go against them..

Ben Garcia: 7.25

Catalans’ captain was charged way back in Round 1 of the season for making late contact with a passer but he has previous over the last 12 months too, meaning he is already sitting over the threshold for an immediate suspension. Any charge of any kind this weekend against Toulouse, and Garcia is banned.

Karl Lawton: 7.25

The same applies for two more players with the identical disciplinary record too. However, while Garcia has accrued 7.25 points over a full year’s worth of rugby, Hull KR hooker Karl Lawton has done it in half a season. That means he won’t have any points falling off his record any time soon – meaning if he is charged again this season with any indiscretion, he’s banned.

Elliot Peposhi: 7.25

Bradford Bulls forward Elliot Peposhi falls in the same points bracket too, with his Grade E Head Contact charge back in Round 4 earning him a three-match ban and a points charge that has been carried over to 7.25.

Lachie Miller: 6.5

Arguably the highest profile player on this list is Leeds Rhinos fullback Lachie Miller. The Australian has just returned from a three-match ban for making contact with an injured player in the defeat to Wigan Warriors, and Leeds failed in appealing that ban too – meaning an extra five points. If he’s charged after Magic, he’s banned next week.

Loghan Lewis: 6

The second Bulls player on this list is overseas forward Loghan Lewis. He was given a two-match ban and a 15-point sanction at the start of the season which takes his current tally to six points: right on the threshold for a one-game suspension if he is charged again.

Harry Smith: 5.25

The one player Wigan Warriors fans will really be interested in is star scrum-half and England international Harry Smith. Smith’s charge after the Challenge Cup final took his carry-forward total to 5.25 after he had served a one-game suspension.

Jazz Tevaga: 5

Wakefield forward Jazz Tevaga has had a couple of run-ins with the disciplinary process already during his first season in Super League – and he’s in danger of another if charged again! He sits on five points..

Jack Hughes: 5

..as does Leigh forward Jack Hughes.

So in short, there’s plenty of players to keep a nervous eye on at Magic!

WATCH THE NEW EPISODE OF THE LRL PODCAST!