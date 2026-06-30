It was a controversial week in the world of rugby league – but thankfully, we have you covered with the new episode of the Love Rugby League podcast!

The latest episode is now live and available to watch or listen to on a multitude of platforms. After a blockbuster seven days with plenty of talking points, Matt and Aaron will recap it all as well as bringing you a string of huge exclusives.

Here’s what we’ve got for you on this week’s show..

A war of words has broken out between Wakefield Trinity and St Helens over Harry Robertson, but who is in the right?

Marc Sneyd is set to leave Warrington Wolves, and his next move appears to becoming clear, with a switch to a Super League rival looming..

Hull FC’s staff changes keep on happening. We’ll tell you where Gareth Ellis is heading in 2027.

We reveal the identity of the new RFL CEO – with a lengthy search coming to an end.

Concerns are raised for one of Super League’s leading clubs – and what it might mean for next season..

Beyond that, Aaron and Matt preview Magic Weekend, raise cash concerns for certain clubs and much more.

Here’s how to watch the show. You can click the link below and watch us on YouTube without leaving this page – or if you prefer to listen, head to either of the links below.

LISTEN ON SPOTIFY – LISTEN ON APPLE PODCASTS

WATCH THE NEW EPISODE OF THE LRL PODCAST!